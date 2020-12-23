Cheryl and her son Bear sing Jingle Bells together in adorable Christmas clip The singer shares her son with ex Liam Payne

Cheryl and her son Bear are feeling festive! The singer was joined by her little boy for a special episode of the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast this week – and they teamed up for an impromptu duet.

Having decided to gatecrash his mum's interview, three-year-old Bear was asked if he knew any Christmas songs. He and Cheryl then treated listeners to a rendition of Jingle Bells.

LISTEN: Cheryl and her son Bear sing Jingle Bells together

In the interview, Cheryl also revealed her Christmas Day plans – although it should be noted that the recording was made before the announcement of the latest coronavirus restrictions.

At the time, she shared she was planning on spending the day with Bear's father, Liam Payne, as she praised the One Direction star's "good" cooking skills.

Cheryl and Liam co-parent Bear following their split in 2018

"It'll probably just be me, my mum and Liam," the 37-year-old singer said. "My mam makes a great roast, and Liam normally does the meat on Christmas. He's really good at it actually and puts his all into it."

She continued: "[We watch] Home Alone, the movie. Both. I always play them back to back. I love it. I think it's because it reminds me of when I was a kid.

Cheryl revealed little Bear is hoping for a Spiderman bike for Christmas

"I love mulled wine. I love everybody to wear the same PJs on Christmas eve night… This year we're going to have Disney ones."

Cheryl also revealed Bear's wish list for Santa, "He wants a Spiderman bike, which is very doable. He also wants Paw Patrol stuff.

"You know what's crazy? Because his birthday was in March during lockdown, I feel like Christmas has been every month because people have either sent his gift or brought it when they could. Every month someone has brought him something for his birthday!"

The sweet recording comes after Cheryl shared an audio clip of her son quoting Home Alone. The little boy could be heard saying, "Merry Christmas you filthy animals! And a Happy New Year."

