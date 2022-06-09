Cheryl's dramatic birth story revealed by ex Liam Payne The former X-Factor judge gave birth in 2017

Cheryl gave birth to son Bear back in 2017, but it's only now shocking details of her dramatic experience have been revealed, by ex-partner Liam Payne.

The former One Direction bandmate shared details of Cheryl's experience while speaking to YouTuber Logan Paul and made the revelation that the singer had had a haemorrhage in labour.

Because of Cheryl's condition, Liam was left in charge of baby Bear." It was me and a baby in the room and I had to take care of it," he recalled. Admitting it was a "difficult" situation.

The NHS website explains: "Postpartum haemorrhage (PPH) is a rare complication where you bleed heavily from the vagina after your baby's birth."

Cheryl keeps son Bear out of the limelight

This is the first time the public has heard details of Chery's birth which she kept very private until now.

Reports suggest that Cheryl wasn't happy with Liam speaking out about her personal experiences without her permission.

The star has been extremely private since welcoming her son and he rarely features online.

However, the singer was joined by her little boy for a special episode of the Table Manners with Jessie Ware podcast – and they teamed up for an impromptu duet.

Having decided to gate crash his mum's interview, three-year-old Bear was asked if he knew any Christmas songs. He and Cheryl then treated listeners to a rendition of Jingle Bells.

Cheryl hasn't shared details of her birth

On the Diary Of A CEO podcast, Liam spoke about his plans for Bear's future and what his reaction would be if he went into showbusiness.

"I think his mum is hoping he's gonna become some yoga person. His mum is very chill these days.

"I would never stop him but I would let him know the risks. My parents did not experience what I had. I want him to do something he enjoys doing every day.

"He's got the best advice from the parents around him for the long run, but I don't know. Obviously, we protected his identity to start off with."

