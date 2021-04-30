Cheryl spotted with adorable new family member during rare outing The Fight For This Love singer was spotted with a new dog

Cheryl has been pictured for the first time in a year after lying low at home with her son Bear during lockdown. Fans noticed something different about the new photos – her brand new canine companion!

MORE: 5 ways to spot if your dog has post-lockdown separation anxiety

The former Girls Aloud star was seen on a dog walk with an adorable dachshund pup as she enjoyed a leisurely walk with a friend in a Buckinghamshire park.

Cheryl, who raises four-year-old son with One Direction star Liam Payne, was snapped sweetly smiling at the cute pooch as she took it for a stroll.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Cheryl shares rare video with son Bear

It's unclear when she purchased the pet, but she appears to have succumbed to the pandemic puppy trend, much like the rest of the UK.

RELATED: 5 naughtiest dog breeds revealed - and there's one unquestionable winner!

The dappled sausage dog is an adorable choice, but is of the least common lockdown dog adoptions. Recent research by GoCompare found that French Bulldogs, Labradors and Cocker Spaniels were by far the most popular breeds amongst new dog owners.

Cheryl also shares dog Buster with ex Liam Payne

Cheryl has long been a proud dog mum. She previously owned a pup named Kiera, who passed away in 2013. She was also left heartbroken in 2017 when her Chihuahua named Coco died, nine years after getting the dog with ex-husband Ashley Cole.

In 2017, she welcomed another dog named Buster with her then-boyfriend Liam. Introducing their pet at the time, Cheryl joked: "Our new family member he is beyond cute.. the dog is adorable too" alongside a snap of the 1D star lounging on the sofa with the dog.

Cheryl had been living in ex Liam's Surrey mansion, but moved to a small village with their son Bear in March 2019.

DISCOVER: Top 10 most popular dog breeds on TikTok revealed – and you'll be surprised!