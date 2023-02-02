Everything Holly Willoughby has said about baby number four with Dan Baldwin The This Morning host has admitted feeling 'broody' in the past

This Morning's Holly Willoughby is a doting mum to her three children, Harry, 13, Belle, 11, Chester, eight, with her husband Dan Baldwin.

Since welcoming her youngest child, Chester, the TV host has mentioned feeling broody several times, leading fans to wonder if baby number four might be in the star's future.

Holly previously told HELLO!: "All I ever wanted to do was to be a mum. It wasn't like when I was at school I thought, 'Oh, I’m going to be this big career girl'. Being a mummy is definitely my most favourite job of all, without a shadow of a doubt."

In December 2020, the Dancing on Ice presenter remarked that she wanted another baby after being introduced to Rochelle Humes' little boy. When co-host Phil laughed and said, "No, you don't," she insisted, "I do!"

Holly pregnant in 2009

Holly Willoughby on feeling broody

And in 2018, Holly opened to the Telegraph's Stella magazine, confessing: "I'm always broody. Part of me wants another baby but part of me thinks that's not a good enough reason. Would it make the kids all have to grow up that bit more because there was a new baby in the house? I don’t want to put that on them. I've almost decided not to – but not quite."

Holly and Dan's three children

The same year, the star told Fabulous magazine about the possibility of expanding her family.

She said: "When you look around the table and you've got these little people you’ve made together who are just so funny, that's when you think: 'Maybe we should have more…' But that’s not a reason to have more! That’s what I keep telling myself. No, no, no! I think I'm really, definitely done. I think."

Will Holly Willoughby have another baby?

Holly also admitted to getting "serious bump envy" after spending the day with pregnant TV presenter Angela Scanlon.

Taking to her Instagram account to share a photo of the trio pointing at Angela's stomach, Holly told her followers: "One of my favourite afternoons hanging out with the #garniergals. Especially chatting all things baby and bump with the beauty that is @angelascanlon ... what an adventure she has before her... serious bump envy! Love you gals!"

Holly with husband Dan

Way back in 2013, the busy mum spoke of her constant broodiness. Speaking to The Sun's Fabulous Magazine, Holly said, "Oh, I'm always broody! That never changes. With every year that goes by, I love it more and more."

We wonder if Holly and Dan will expand their family again soon?

Holly Willoughby's children with husband Dan

The couple prefer to keep their kids out of the public eye, but Holly has previously opened up about her eldest two children's passions in an interview with HELLO!.

"I’ll encourage them to go in whatever direction they want," she told us. "Harry’s football mad. He's as bad as his father and Belle wants to be a rainbow. She's a mix of complete tomboy and real girl. She keeps up with her brothers like you wouldn't believe but loves dressing up as a princess and thinks, 'Why wear one hairclip when I could wear all the hairclips I own in my hair?' She loves anything multi-coloured and with sparkles in it."

