Holly Willoughby's stylish baby bump photos over the years

This Morning host Holly Willoughby is mum to three children, Harry, 12, Belle, ten, and Chester, seven, with her husband Dan Baldwin.

The glamorous star often speaks of her love of motherhood on the morning TV show and on her social media pages, although she prefers to keep the identities of her children private in photographs.

Holly has also been very open about the births of her children in the past, previously telling The Times Weekend Magazine: "I actually really like giving birth. I know, I’m a weirdo but I really like it. Knowing you’re about to meet your baby, it’s just a really lovely time. It’s the best day ever."

The presenter has also said of labour: "Don’t get me wrong, there is pain, but it is pain in a different way," she told The Sun. "I have never felt more alive than after I had given birth, and I don’t know what else compares to that.”

See photos of Holly Willoughby's baby bumps over the years below…

Holly looked stunning in a purple dress at the BRIT Awards in February 2009. She was pregnant with her first child, Harry, at the time. Her son was born three months after this photo on 11 May, weighing 7lb 4oz.

This snap was also taken during Holly's pregnancy with Harry in 2009. The star was at Claridge's in London to unveil her Littlewoods Direct maternity range.

Holly wowed in this floor-length blue gown at The Sun Military Awards in December 2010, when she was expecting her second child, daughter Belle. Her little girl arrived in April 2011, weighing 5lbs 2oz.

The host glammed up for the National Television Awards in January 2011, again while she was pregnant with Belle. We loved that sparkly embellishment above her bump!

Holly looked so chic in her red coat in March 2011, a month before Belle was born. The picture was taken at the Mamas and Papas Store in London.

Holly kept it casual during her pregnancy with third baby Chester, opting for a black outfit and funky denim shirt in April 2014. This photo was taken as she left the filming of Celebrity Juice.

The star donned a cute babydoll style dress in July 2014 for Fearne Cotton and Jesse Wood's wedding reception, when she was expecting Chester. Holly and Dan welcomed their second son in September that year.

