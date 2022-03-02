This Morning's Holly Willoughby makes emotive comments on breastfeeding

TV host Holly Willoughby has spoken out about breastfeeding during a Dear Deirdre phone-in segment on Wednesday's This Morning.

Mum-of-three Holly, 41, responded to a caller who said her parents are against her breastfeeding and are pressuring her to stop ahead of her upcoming wedding, but she said she doesn't feel ready to and enjoys it.

After Deirdre gave her advice, Holly told the mum: "It's so funny isn't it, just because it's your mum and you're a grown adult with a child of your own, you revert to type and become the child. You feel like you're being told off and you have to do exactly what they say.

She continued: "But this is time to stand on your own two feet. And this isn't about breastfeeding or not breastfeeding - this is about you doing what you want. It's your choice. Please only let that choice be made by you because otherwise, further down the line, I think this will come back to haunt you slightly."

This Morning host Holly

The caller said the advice had helped her "massively", with Holly and her co-host Philip Schofield reiterating their suggestion to stand her ground with her mother.

Holly has previously revealed her own feeding journey with her three children, Harry, Belle and Chester in her book Truly Happy Baby. Speaking of her book, the star told MailOnline that she breastfed her first two children but ran into difficulties with her youngest, Chester.

Holly's three children on holiday

She revealed: "No two births are the same and no two babies are the same, as I found out. My first was straightforward, my second was premature and got quite medical, and my third was the natural water birth I'd always dreamed of, but then Chester had reflux so couldn’t feed properly, and it was all a bit of a nightmare.

The Dancing on Ice host added: "I tried to persevere with breastfeeding him – because it had been drummed into me that it was best – but eventually I had to give up. The lesson in all of this is that there is no one 'right' way to do things."

