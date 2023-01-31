Holly Willoughby makes comments on 'fourth child' in new update

We may earn a commission for products purchased through some links in this article

Holly Willoughby is a doting mother to her three beautiful children; Harry, 13, Belle, 11, and Chester, eight, and on Monday the star opened up about her "fourth child".

In the newsletter for her wellness brand, Wylde Moon, the This Morning star, 41, was beaming about the New Year and revealed that she sees her brand like one of her little ones.

She said: "Wylde Moon often feels like my fourth child and whilst they say a mother shouldn’t have favourites amongst her offspring, I'm head over heels with the unique blend of spring florals and citrus that make up this scent!" after revealing she has launched a new fragrance, (borrowed from) A Love Story.

Holly was so excited to share the news with her followers

Talking about the scent, Holly added: "For me, the fragrance is of a bouquet that never wilts and I can’t wait to hear what you think!"

The star first shared news of the new scent in an exciting update on her Instagram account last week - and it's safe to say fans can't wait to try it.

One follower wrote: "I'm off to have a look, if they are anything like the others I'm sure they're going to be amazing!" Another quipped: "Please do a body cream to match!"

Holly set up the brand in 2021

Holly is so proud of the women's lifestyle brand, and her website is specially curated by the presenter herself. Topics vary from shining a light on inspirational women, to beauty, fashion, family, and energy healing.

Wylde Moon has been up and running for over a year. At the time of the launch in September 2021, the blonde beauty said: "I'm so excited to introduce you to WYLDE MOON. I've been working over the last year to curate and create a beautiful online space where I can share the things I love with you all."

