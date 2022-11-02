GMA's Michael Strahan's daughter turns heads with very bold Halloween appearance The teenager just turned 18

Michael Strahan's twin daughters, Isabella and Sophia, have just entered adulthood after ringing in their 18th birthdays and they had another reason to celebrate as spooky season reared its head.

Isabella took to Instagram to show off her Halloween costume and her fans and friends couldn't get enough of her head-turning appearance.

The GMA star's model daughter oozed confidence in a black mini dress and satin, strapless corset.

WATCH: Michael Strahan's daughter does the best impersonation of famous father

She'd teamed her look with devil horns and fake blood dripping down her face. She captioned the post which documented her night on the town with friends in New York, "If looks could kill".

Comments flooded in complimenting her costume as they called her "gorgeous," and said she was "slaying," her look.

It's hard to believe that Isabella and Sophia are now officially adults and it wasn't just their fans who were stunned - their dad couldn't get over it either.

Isabella showcased her Halloween look on Instagram

On their special day, Michael took to social media to wish them a happy birthday. In a series of videos and photos, Michael celebrated their 18th birthdays and the caption said it all.

"I can’t believe my babies are 18!! Happy birthday @isabellastrahan and @sophialstrahan! So proud of the two of you and can’t wait to party and celebrate tonight! Until you tell me dad it’s time for you to go home! LOL."

The montage showed images of him through the years with his girls and also dancing up a storm on TikTok.

Michael's daughters are also aspiring models

Fans immediately commented: "Happy 18th Birthday to your beautiful daughters," and many - including ABC journalist Deborah Roberts - uttered their own disbelief at how quickly time flies.

Michael has four children and adores being a dad, but admits that it's not always easy.

During an appearance on The Drew Barrymore Show recently, the former sportsman gushed over his youngest daughters.

"It's tough. You've got daughters and they have got boyfriends..." he began. "It is not easy, it has taken everything in me not to walk in there and say 'What do you want?' and at one point I was even going to put on my football uniform!"

He then explained how Howie Long had helped him navigate the new normal with a line that he had previously shared.

He said: "It's a line that Howie Long used, I say 'You know son, I'll do the time."

