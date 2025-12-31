Michael Strahan's bikini-clad model daughter is the picture of health in striking new photos

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan's daughter Isabella Strahan traded in the low winter temperatures for a tropical getaway at the Bahamas instead. The 21-year-old showed off her fit physique on her Instagram as she posed beachside in striking new photos. After successfully battling cancer, she is glowing in this new era of her life.

© Instagram Isabella enjoyed a getaway to the Bahamas

In her main picture, she was seen in a striped bikini, gold hoops, necklaces and an impressive watch by the shore. Isabella showed off her toned abs as she enjoyed sunbathing in the shallow water in a point of view shot from above.

Another stunning picture showed Isabella on a lounge chair in a neutral crocodile design bikini, gold jewelry, black shades and slicked back hair. One gorgeous shot featured her leaning against a palm tree, as she donned a floral black and pink bikini and rocked her afro.

© Instagram She showed off her toned body

She captioned her carousel set: "Lots of beach days recently." Fans flocked to the comments. One person wrote: "Teaaaa," while another added: "Just wow." A third fan commented: "You look more divine than ever." One follower added: "WOW baddie."

Isabella has been jet-setting lately. In early December, she enjoyed a sister trip with Sophia Strahan to Madrid. In March, she had another sibling trip to the Bahamas. As a model, she also regularly travels between Los Angeles and New York.

She has come a long way since she was sadly first diagnosed with brain cancer, specifically medulloblastoma, in October 2023. That same month, she underwent an emergency operation on her 19th birthday, in order to remove her brain tumor which was as big as a tennis ball.

The following year, she became cancer-free and she returned to studying communications at the University of Southern California, and during her spare time she hosted helpful Zooms with cancer patients. Her challenging journey was documented by ABC and was called, Life Interrupted: Isabella Strahan's Fight Against Cancer, which debuted back in February 2025.

© Instagram Isabella has been jet-setting a lot lately

Isabella revealed what he learned from the difficult health struggles. She shared on GMA: "I learned how you should advocate for yourself. I think the whole journey has taught me that. I think I should have known something was wrong earlier, and I think it's always important to trust yourself and trust your body ... That's something I've taken into account, is always staying positive but always really knowing in your mind if something's wrong."

© Instagram Michael shared that Isabella is doing "fantastic"

During the 2025 All-Star Celebrity Match at the Ryder Cup in September, Michael exclusively shared an update on Isabella's health with HELLO! and confirmed that she was "fantastic."

He expressed: "She took me to some frat parties or sorority parties, so I realized I'm too old for college. She's fantastic."