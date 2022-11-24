Michael Strahan's heartfelt message to sparks reaction after interruption The Good Morning America star was interrupted and fans reacted in a big way

Good Morning America's Michael Strahan shared a heartfelt and rather unexpected Thanksgiving message with his fans and loved ones that has sparked pure joy.

The 51-year old took to Instagram with a video that he shared with his fans, the TV star looked elegant in a black suit and white open-collar shirt as he looked at the camera and shared what he was most thankful for: "I am most thankful of course for my family and for my friends. I'm thankful to be healthy and happy, I'm thankful for those around me who are the same way... "And yeah, I have a lot to be thankful for." The GMA star smiled. Suddenly the video was interrupted by his mother wearing a bright red top – who had something to say.

"Don't forget to say that you're thankful for me Michael," commanded his beloved mother, with a twinkle in her eye. "Oh – of course. Oh course Mama!" Michael laughed.

Michael's Thanksgiving message featured a surprise...

Michael's reminder from his mother prompted one stern fan to tell him off! "Happy thanksgiving but why does your momma have to remind you to say u are thankful for her next time you should say your thankful to her first!"

Other fans loved the motherly interruption and were keen to include Michael's mom in their own Thanksgiving wishes too, with one fan saying, "Awwww. Thankful for the woman that put you here too."

The former professional American football player likes to publicly reach out to loved ones on social media, particularly his kids. Last month Michael wished his eldest daughter, Tanita, 31, a happy birthday. He then reached out to the growing fanbase that he has accrued and called on all 1.5 million of his Instagram followers to join him in wishing Tanita a happy birthday too!

Michael loves to share family memories with fans

"Happy birthday to my firstborn @tanitaa.st. Please help me wish her the most amazing day. So proud of the person and artist you have become my baby. Proud to be your Dad."

Michael also posted very cute photos of himself with Tanita as a baby, alongside a recent photograph of the pair looking as happy as ever. Tens of thousands of birthday wishes flooded in with fans writing: "Happy birthday to your beautiful daughter!" Another fan wished the family a "magical birthday celebration!"

