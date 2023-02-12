Seann Walsh and Grace Adderley welcome first baby after dramatic birth The I'm a Celebrity and Strictly Come Dancing star is a first-time father

Seann Walsh and Grace Adderley have welcomed their first baby, with the comedian taking to Instagram to share the exciting news on Sunday.

The former Strictly star was full of praise for the NHS as he expressed his excitement about the couple's new arrival.

All didn't go entirely to plan, however, as the new dad revealed after sharing a heartfelt and hilarious video announcement...

In the clip, he went on to paid tribute to NHS staff, although he couldn't resist joking about the reason for their kindness.

In a follow-up Instagram Story, he then shared the fact that he fainted during the birth, revealing that the medical staff were not surprised, with a nurse simply responding "Men".

The star confessed he passed out during the birth

Back in December, Sean and Grace exclusively spoke to HELLO! about their plans for their baby's birth. They discussed the fact that they hadn't found out their baby's sex and have yet to reveal whether they've welcomed a boy or girl, or what the name will be.

"Grace will be immersed in the miracle of it all, while I'll be thinking, 'This could make a good ten minutes on stage'," said Seann, adding: "If ever I feel tense or awkward, I do always feel I have to break the tension with something funny. And it will be my first ever dad joke."

Seann and Grace are so loved-up

Grace also revealed that she got some valuable tips from mum-of-three Zara Tindall, daughter of the Princess Royal, whose husband Mike was Seann's campmate.

"Zara was lovely. Her and Mike gave us loads of advice regarding sleep training and constantly asked how I was feeling. It was very sweet of them both."

