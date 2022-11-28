I'm a Celebrity's Seann Walsh praised after heartfelt message – 'Cannot wait for the future ahead' The comedian came in fifth on the show

Seann Walsh has been out of the I'm a Celebrity jungle for a couple days, and on Sunday he finally took to social media to reflect on his time on the show, revealing to his followers that he "cannot wait for the future ahead".

Writing alongside a photo of himself in his hotel bed wearing a blink-182 T-shirt, with the TV remote in one hand, and a chocolate bar in the other, he said ahead of the final: "Hello everyone, I'm still off of the phone for the time being but I want to just quickly say I have had the most incredible time with the most wonderful people.

"I never dreamed of coming 5th and want to thank each and every one of you who watched and especially who voted for me. I'm happy and cannot wait for the future ahead."

He added: "The love I have had from the group and from the outside has filled me with such joy. I'm back with Grace, listening to Blink, eating chocolate in bed and not having to even put myself forward for a trial whilst hoping to God that I don't get selected. Heaven. I'll see you all soon I hope. Good luck to the final three! X. #imaceleb #seannwalsh."

Seann Walsh shared a new photo of himself ahead of the final

The comedian's followers were quick to send in their congratulations. "You did amazing. I voted to keep you in every day. Wish you could have done cyclone though," wrote one, whilst a second remarked: "Congratulations Sean! You had SUCH a tough time before and we’re vilified by the media, hounded, unnecessarily, which they love to do. So glad you got yourself in there and showed the country what a fab guy you are! PS. soooooo jealous of that dairy milk!"

The comedian was all smiles after Jill Scott was crowned Queen of the Jungle

During his time in the jungle, Seann often spoke about his past and his time on Strictly Come Dancing.

Seann's pregnant girlfriend Grace greeted him following his exit

In one of the episodes, the father-to-be revealed he wanted to "move on" from the scandal, and intended for his stay in the jungle to be a "positive experience", although admitted that he remains "very sorry" for his behaviour.