I'm A Celebrity's Seann Walsh reveals he was 'petrified of backlash' after Katya Jones kiss The comedian opened up

Seann Walsh has confessed that he was "petrified" of receiving backlash in the I'm a Celebrity… Get Me Out of Here! jungle following his controversial kiss with Strictly's Katya Jones.

EXCLUSIVE: Seann Walsh and his pregnant girlfriend reveal birth plans

In an exclusive interview with HELLO!, the 37-year-old revealed: "I was so petrified of getting backlash – I'd had such a bad experience with all the things that were said about me last time, the idea of that happening again was terrifying."

WATCH: Seann Walsh takes part in a pregnancy quiz

Loading the player...

"But Grace told me to think about the memories I'd make in the jungle and what a magical experience it could be… And it really was."

MORE: I'm a Celebrity's Seann Walsh reveals impact of Strictly kiss: 'Worst moment of my life'

SEE: Seann Walsh met Matt Hancock before entering I'm a Celebrity jungle – incredible viral clip

Back in 2018, the stand-up comedian caused an online sensation after he was spotted kissing his professional dance partner, Katya Jones, 33. At the time, Seann had been in a longterm relationship with his then-girlfriend, Rebecca Humphries, whilst Katya had been married to fellow dancer, Neil Jones.

Seann joined the Strictly line-up in 2018

Following his three-week stint in the jungle, Seann went on to say: "I've had thousands and thousands of messages and not one of them has been negative.

"It's a reaction I didn't for one moment imagine and for which I’m so grateful. That's been a big lesson: to be grateful for how good it's been because I know how badly it can go."

Despite his initial fears, Seann mustered up the courage to confide in his campmates. He told fellow comedian Babatunde Aléshé: "It was easily the most depressing month of my entire life, Edinburgh after Strictly.

The comedian became the seventh star to be eliminated

"Just before I’m about to go on (and do a show), my agent comes in and goes 'Just so you know, there's like 30 people'."

Referencing his ex-girlfriend’s explosive statement, Seann later told Sue Cleaver: "To be totally honest with you, my poor ex, my girlfriend at the time, posted a statement… And that was the end of me."

Seann has since found love with Grace Adderley and is set to become a dad for the first time. In their first joint interview, the loved-up couple spoke to HELLO! about their birth plans.

Seann and Grace are expecting their first child together

"We've decided not to find out if we're having a girl or a boy until the big day, and I don't have a preference, but for some reason I can only picture a boy," explained Seann.

Looking ahead to becoming a dad, Seann, who shares Cockapoo Mildred-Barrett with Grace, went on to say: "My favourite thing in the world is coming home to Grace and Mildred-Barrett, so to have that extra member of our little family to come home to as well, that’s going to be very special."

To read the full article, pick up the latest issue of HELLO! on sale now. Subscribe to HELLO! to get the magazine delivered free to your door every week or purchase the digital edition online via our Apple or Google apps.