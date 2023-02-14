Stacey Solomon breaks tradition with third child with Joe Swash - fans react The Loose Women star welcomed her fifth child last week

Stacey Solomon welcomed her third child with husband Joe Swash last week, and on Monday she delighted her more than five million Instagram followers by revealing her newborn daughter's name.

Breaking with the tradition of her two last children with Joe, the Loose Women star surprisingly opted for a name that doesn't start with the letter 'R' – and has opted for Belle, instead.

Despite having a different initial to her eldest siblings, Rex and Rose, she does share a special link with her only sister, as detailed by the proud mum.

"Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always," she wrote, referring to the film Beauty and the Beast, whose main character is named Belle and features a red rose in a glass bell jar, which symbolises the curse placed on the Beast.

Fans were quick to react to the name reveal, with everyone agreeing it suited her perfectly.

Stacey shared her daughter's adorable name on Monday

"A perfect name for a perfect girl, congratulations," one wrote, whilst another added: "Such a beautiful name."

A third remarked: "Oh my Word! She's beautiful and such a beautiful name too. Welcome to the world Belle." Stacey is yet to reveal her second daughter's full name. Her other two children with Joe have two middle names.

Stacey and Joe revealed their son's name, Rex Toby Francis Swash, after his birth in June 2019.

Stacey with her daughter Belle after being born at Pickle Cottage

Explaining the special meanings behind his moniker, Stacey explained: "Rex because our boys think he sounds like a T-Rex. Francis is Joe's Nanna's name and Toby is my Nanna's name."

Stacey named her first daughter Rose Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash.

"She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…" she wrote after the birth.

Stacey introduced her daughter to the world over the weekend

The couple later revealed their daughter's name, telling fans: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved. It's been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose."

Fellow Loose Women, Ruth Langsford, later explained the meaning behind Opal, adding: "Her middle name Opal has got special significance actually for Stacey and Joe.

"Opal is Stacey's birth stone and Rose was actually born on Stacey's birthday, so that's now her birthday which is lovely, and then Stacey's engagement ring has got two Australian opals because that's where she and Joe met on I'm A Celebrity."

