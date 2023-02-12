Stacey Solomon shares emotional first video since welcoming fifth baby The Loose Women star is married to Joe Swash

Stacey Solomon and her husband Joe Swash are on cloud nine since welcoming their third child together – and on Saturday the TV presenter delighted fans with a touching video update.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Stacey, 33, posted a heartwarming black and white video of herself and Joe weighing their new little "pickle" at home.

WATCH: Stacey Solomon announces fifth pregnancy in heartwarming video

Loading the player...

Sharing a glimpse inside her motherhood journey, Stacey penned: "My milk came in today so I'm an emotional mess. But love you all lots and lots & can't wait to catch up with you all properly."

She added: "She's incredible and the other pickles are just so in love with her. This video makes me cry. Goodnight everyone see you on the other side of the night feed."

Stacey shared a touching video

Elsewhere, the former X Factor contestant candidly shared: "I'm sitting in bed doing the cluster feeds ahead of the night time (I forgot how hard breastfeeding is at the beginning but I'm so excited to establish it)… I'm grateful for my family on here and I just love you".

DISCOVER: Stacey Solomon's secret pregnancy clues everyone missed

MORE: Does Stacey Solomon have a nanny for her four children?

The mother-of-five's heartwarming update comes after Stacey and Joe announced the arrival of their baby daughter. The couple – who are yet to unveil their daughter's name – made the big announcement via Instagram with a string of seriously adorable snapshots.

The couple tied the knot in 2022

In one photo, Stacey could be seen comforting her newborn whilst lying down. In a separate picture, Stacey and Joe were all smiles as they cradled their bundle of joy.

"She's Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever," Stacey shared.

"You literally flew into our world [laughing face emoji]… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over."

Stacey and Joe share three children together

She continued: "We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can't wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

Their baby daughter is the younger sister to sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

Like this story? Sign up to our HELLO! Mail newsletter to receive all the latest royal and celebrity news straight in your inbox.