Stacey Solomon's heartwarming birth announcements of her four children The Loose Women star is expecting her fifth baby

Loose Women panelist Stacey Solomon is due to give birth to her fifth child, and third baby with husband Joe Swash, any day now.

The former X Factor star likes to share her family life on social media with her Instagram fans, documenting her pregnancies, births and life at her idyllic home 'Pickle Cottage' with her growing brood.

Stacey is mum to Zachary, 14, Leighton, 10, two-year-old Rex, and one-year-old baby girl Rose, who is soon to become a big sister. Stacey celebrated her fifth pregnancy with a stunning baby shower that you can see in the video below.

WATCH: A look inside Stacey's baby shower for fifth child

Loading the player...

Here, we've taken a look back at Stacey's heartwarming birth announcements of her four children.

Stacey Solomon's birth announcement of baby Rose

Stacey and Joe welcomed their first daughter together, Opal Esmè Solomon-Swash, in October 2021, the very same day as Stacey's birthday.

Newborn baby Rose

The TV star posted on Instagram: "She’s Here. Born at Pickle Cottage on mummy’s birthday. Our little girl… Happy birthday my darling daughter… We all love you more than you could ever imagine. Your brothers, your daddy and I are so in love. Thank you for the most incredible 9 months. Now we cannot wait for the rest of our lives with you…"

The couple revealed their daughter's name the next day, telling fans: "Rose Opal, Esmè Solomon-Swash. Our beautiful flower - Our precious jewel - who is ever loved. It’s been the most magical week. We love you to the moon and back our little Rose."

MORE: Pregnant Stacey Solomon glows in the most flattering £20 dress days before giving birth

Stacey with her baby girl

Stacey Solomon's birth announcement of baby Rex

Stacey and Joe welcomed their first child together, a boy named Rex, in May 2019, three years after they started dating.

The pair confirmed the happy news on Instagram, with Joe taking over Stacey's page to announce she had given birth "a lot earlier than planned". The couple did not share baby's gender at the time.

Sharing an image of an exhausted Stacey in a hospital bed with their baby resting on her chest, Joe said: "This morning. A lot earlier than planned I watched the love of my life, bring a new life into the world. We are overwhelmed, overjoyed and apprehensive of what’s to come. Mummy and baby are well and resting."

Stacey shortly after welcoming baby Rex

He added: "We are so grateful for all of the love, support and positivity we’ve received over the last 8 months. I’m lost for words to describe how I’m feeling. So for now, I’m going to spend the next few days and the rest of my life falling more in love with these two humans. I didn’t think it possible but, today I witnessed the impossible. My partner, My love, my life, you are a super human. I am forever in awe. Joe X."

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals sex of unborn baby – and baby Rose's adorable reaction

Stacey Solomon's birth announcement of baby Leighton

Stacey welcomed her second child, Leighton, in 2012, three years after the star made her singing debut on X Factor. Leighton's father is Aaron Barnham, who Stacey was engaged to at the time; they had dated for three years.

Stacey's rep announced her baby news on Twitter, writing: "Congratulations to our lovely client @5taceysolomon who gave birth to a baby boy earlier today, both baby and mum are doing well."

Stacey with baby boy Leighton

In the photo above, we see Stacey with baby Leighton at London's Disney store in October 2012.

Stacey Solomon's birth announcement of baby Zachary

Stacey was not in the public eye when she welcomed her first child, Zachary, in 2008. She was 18 at the time and the father was her then-boyfriend Dean Cox.

Stacey and her firstborn, Zachary

The then mum-of-one auditioned for X Factor in 2009 when Zachary was one year old, however strict ITV rules meant that all contestants had to live in a house share together in London, so Stacey was apart from her son. She would return home to Dagenham to spend time with Zachary when she had a break from filming.

This photo shows Stacey and young Zachary in 2010 at The Princess And The Frog special event in London.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.