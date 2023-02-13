Stacey Solomon reveals huge surprise at home birth of her baby girl The Loose Women star is now a mum-of-five

TV star Stacey Solomon is currently enjoying being in her newborn baby bubble with her husband Joe Swash, after the couple welcomed their third child together.

In a new video on her Instagram, Stacey told her followers all about the birth of her second little girl – whose name has yet to be announced – and the big surprise the family got upon her arrival.

The baby girl is the younger sister to Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and one-year-old Rose.

Smiling as she held her sleeping newborn daughter to her chest, Stacey wrote: "Thank you for all your lovely messages. Loads of you are making me laugh, you're like, 'Where did all that hair come from?' We don't know! I literally pulled her out and I was like, 'Joe, she's got hair! She's nearly got more hair than Rose – and it's really dark."

Joe, Stacey and their new little girl

Stacey and Joe's daughter has the most beautiful head of dark brown hair which would have been a shock for the jubilant parents, as their children Rex and Rose are both blonde.

Stacey said of her baby girl: "She's just amazing. I feel really good. Thank you so much for asking – loads of you have asked how I feel and if I'm ok. I feel really good. I feel a little bit on a high, the birth was so nice. I feel so lucky.

"I'm just trying to soak it all in, because Rose being so little, this was her a year ago. She's like a constant reminder of how quickly things go and things change so I'm just soaking up every second."

Big brother Rex adores his new sister

Stacey also shared a sweet clip of her son Rex standing beside his newborn sister's Moses basket. She posted: "Rex is in love. He loves to stare & touch her nose. Rose is obsessed too."

And in a third clip, the former X Factor star showed fans how she's getting through the constant feeding. She wrote: "The cluster feeds have come to an end and she's settled. I'm ready for the night feeds! Icy water and chocolate are getting me through."

How Stacey is coping with lack of sleep

Stacey and Joe announced their daughter's birth on Saturday, posting an adorable photo of their baby with the family's hands on her.

In the caption, Stacey gushed: "She's Here. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world …

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

