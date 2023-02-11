Stacey Solomon gives birth to fifth baby - see very first photo The ITV favourite is married to former EastEnders star Joe Swash

Congratulations are in order for Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash! The couple, who married back in July 2021, have announced the arrival of their latest "pickle" - although she decided to withhold the name of her new daughter.

The baby daughter is the younger sister to sons Harry, 15, Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, Rex, three and daughter, Rose, who was born in October 2021.

In the caption, Stacey gushed: "She's Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world …

"And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can't get over. We can't believe you're here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

Stacey and Joe welcomed their new baby

Stacey Solomon's fifth pregnancy announcement

Stacey, 33, surprised fans back in December when she announced she was expecting her third child with Joe, and how she was already eight months pregnant.

Bursting with excitement, the doting mum told her followers: "Me + Him = [emojis of families] So grateful & can not believe I'm saying this… Another little pickle is on the way… A HUGE surprise, but one that we are so thankful for to the moon & back bub @realjoeswash."

Stacey shared these gorgeous photos on social media

She later confirmed that the baby was due early 2023. "Coming soon… Much sooner than we thought [laughing face emoji]," the TV star wrote.

"When we found out we still wanted to have that first few months you usually would adjust and get excited and enjoy it to ourselves, but that didn't leave us with very long left."

This is the sixth child for both Joe and Stacey in their blended family

She went on to say: "So this time next month we will be getting ready to say hello to a whole new pickle. So grateful [heart emoji] While we had some time off we thought we better take some memories before it's too late @chelseawhitephotog © who took our wedding pictures took these photos for us And my best friend & make up queen @peneloperyanbeauty gave me a makeover."

Responding to fan comments, Stacey confirmed that she was pregnant when she tied the knot with Joe last summer. "For those saying you knew when we got married [laughing face emoji] well you could have let us know Poirot," she quipped.

Stacey Solomon's gender reveal

In January, Stacey shared the news that she was expecting another daughter. In an Instagram caption, the star penned: "When Rose found out she's going to have a… sister. So excited to share with you that we are going to be saying hello to another darling daughter soon. Sisters."

The LW star shared adorable pictures of her daughter Rose resting on her growing baby bump. Memories to cherish forever!

Where will Stacey Solomon raise her fifth child?

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash have a beautiful home called 'Pickle Cottage' which is the perfect place for them to raise their growing brood. The family moved into the £1.2million property in March 2021 and ever since then, the presenter has been adding her DIY magic to the home, revamping their sprawling garden and the beautiful interiors.

The house has an outdoor pool, a utility room and a mermaid-style bathroom for the family to enjoy.

Stacey Solomon's pregnancy health struggles

Ahead of Stacey's due date she candidly spoke about her struggles during this preganacy, including fatigue as well as low iron levels. These are both completely normal experiences during pregancy, so the star was not alone!

