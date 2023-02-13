Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash announce their baby girl's name – and it's so pretty The Loose Women panelist welcomed her daughter at home

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash have announced the name of their newborn daughter, taking to Instagram on Monday to share the happy news.

Mum-of-five Stacey posted an adorable photo of her baby girl, showing Belle, who she welcomed at home with husband Joe. The couple share children Rex, three and Rose, one, and Stacey is mum to Zachary 14, Leighton, ten, from previous relationships. She is also step-mum to Joe's son, Harry, 15.

Find out the name of Stacey and Joe's daughter below

Announcing the moniker of her fifth baby, Stacey told her Instagram followers: "Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always."

The name Belle is of French origin and means 'beautiful'.

Fans adored the sweet name, with one posting: "Such a stunning name for a perfect little girl. Absolutely over the moon for you all."

Another told the star: "Oh my gosh literally PERFECT name for her. Welcome little Belle." A third wrote: "What a beautiful name."

Stacey had previously shared a video of herself holding her baby girl on her chest, telling fans: "Thank you for all your lovely messages. Loads of you are making me laugh, you're like, 'Where did all that hair come from?' We don't know! I literally pulled her out and I was like, 'Joe, she's got hair! She's nearly got more hair than Rose – and it's really dark."

Stacey and Joe's daughter has the most beautiful head of dark brown hair which is very different to the locks of her children Rex and Rose, who are both blonde.

Stacey said of her baby girl: "She's just amazing. I feel really good. Thank you so much for asking – loads of you have asked how I feel and if I'm ok. I feel really good. I feel a little bit on a high, the birth was so nice. I feel so lucky.

"I'm just trying to soak it all in, because Rose being so little, this was her a year ago. She's like a constant reminder of how quickly things go and things change so I'm just soaking up every second."

Stacey and Joe announced their daughter's birth on Saturday 11 February, with Stacey gushing: "She's Here. Our beautiful, daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world."

