Shania Twain shares huge news involving her rarely-seen son Eja

Shaina Twain has released countless albums throughout her record-breaking music career – but her latest release, Queen of Me, might just be her most special yet.

The country music superstar has revealed that her rarely-seen son, Eja, had a helping hand in creating her latest record as he penned the track Number One. What makes the moment even more sentimental to Shania is that she surprised her only child with the happy news.

WATCH: Shania Twain opens up about only son Eja

"He wrote it a couple of years ago," Shaina told Audacy's Katie & Company. "It was me just spending mom-son time going through what he was doing at the moment. Showing interest in what he was doing."

The 21-year-old is following in his mom's footsteps and has a "crazy passion for making music". "He creates music, he's a writer, a producer, and an arranger," Shaina proudly added.

Speaking of how their collaboration came about, Shania explained: "I really loved that particular [song]. At the time I said, 'Do you mind if I take that and play around with it for a while'. We never talked about it again.

Eja wrote a song on his mom's new album

"So, to him, he was already detached from it… I ended up taking it into the studio and I only played it to Eja when it was all done. I didn't want him to feel weird about it."

She added: "It was more of a surprise to him, he was like, 'Oh gee momma I forgot about that one.'"

Revealing Eja's reaction when she told him his song had made her album, she said: "He just thinks it's cool. He's very professional about the way he goes about things. He's got his head together really well."

Shania is busy promoting her new record Queen of Me

Eja – who Shania shares with her ex-husband, music producer Robert 'Mutt' Lange – is rarely seen in public with his famous mom, but in the past, she has shared snapshots of him on social media.

On his birthday in 2019, fans were blown away by the similarities between Eja and Shania after a photo of the pair was posted on Instagram, with many agreeing that he "looks just like" the country superstar.

