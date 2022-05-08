Shania Twain shares very rare photograph of son Eja for Mother's Day tribute The country star is a doting mom

Shania Twain marked Mother's Day in her own special way, by celebrating her bond with her son, Eja Lange.

MORE: Shania Twain mourns shocking death: 'My heart is broken'

The singer took to social media on the occasion to share a beautiful throwback snapshot of herself with her now 20-year-old as a baby.

Loading the player...

VIDEO: Shania Twain films inside beautiful bedroom

She held him in her arms and doted on him as they stood in what looked like a ranch as she wore a knitted floor-length sleeveless cardigan that exposed a bit of her abs.

Shania was quickly inundated with heart emojis by fans as many wished her a happy Mother's Day in return with sweet messages.

MORE: Shania Twain soaks up the sun in gorgeous new photo with her beloved horse

One wrote: "What a gorgeous, emotional picture of a mom and her son! I'm a boy mom and I can feel the love in this picture," with another saying: "Beautiful picture! Happy Mother's Day!"

A third even commented: "Everyone always talking about how they grew up listening to their mother play your music, but in our house it was me making my mom listen."

Shania celebrated Mother's Day with a throwback photo with Eja

Shania shares her son with ex-husband Robert "Mutt" Lange. While Eja is a little more publicity-shy than his mother, he is clearly following in her musical footsteps.

The You're Still the One singer has previously spoken of how her son has a "crazy passion for making music", although that is where the similarities end as Eja appears to have no interest in breaking into country music like his mom.

MORE: Shania Twain dances in the sun in all-denim look as she celebrates special anniversary

MORE: Shania Twain stuns in must-see crop top and funky flares

"He's been making music for a few years now," the 56-year-old told Sounds Like Nashville. "He definitely listens to EDM, so that's where he is as a fan."

And anyone hoping for a collaboration between the pair might be in luck, as last year Shania admitted that they have been in the studio together.

The 20-year-old usually prefers to stay out of the spotlight

"Every once in a while we get into the studio together and we send each other ideas," she said during an appearance on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan.

She added: "I use the guitar, he uses synthesizers. You never know, maybe someday we'll come up with something really great."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.