T.J. Holmes can't contain himself as Amy Robach rocks tiny bikini in Mexico The former GMA3 stars are enjoying a romantic vacation

Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes are enjoying the second week of their romantic vacation in Puerto Vallarta, Mexico after they were fired from their longtime gig on GMA3.

However, the couple – who recently sparked engagement rumors after their romance came to light at the end of 2022 – didn't appear to have a care in the world as they soaked up the sun, with Amy rocking a tiny yellow bikini that T.J. appeared to be a huge fan of.

Amy showcased her gym-honed physique in the vivid two-piece, which consisted of a patterned, crochet top and briefs tied at the sides with tiny strings. T.J., meanwhile, wore a pair of black shorts and sunglasses.

In pictures obtained by the Mail Online, T.J. couldn't keep his hands off his new girlfriend and was seen affectionately cupping Amy's derriere with his hand as they strolled along the beach.

Amy and T.J. have certainly ramped up their public displays of affection and just last week they were pictured enjoying a kiss while lounging poolside in the resort town.

Amy and T.J. have been a couple since 2022

The two have been taking advantage of their spare time and lessened responsibilities since leaving their hosting gigs at GMA3, and their latest Mexico vacation is certainly not the only one they have enjoyed in the aftermath of their departure.

In recent weeks, not only have the two been spotted around their home base of New York City – Amy recently moved to an apartment not far from the one she previously shared with her estranged husband Andrew Shue – but they have also been seen traveling to Atlanta, Georgia and Los Angeles, California.

Amy and T.J. were fired from GMA3 after their affair bombshell

Though the two were placed on a hiatus by ABC shortly after news broke that they were in a relationship with one another, confirmation that they would not be returning didn't come until nearly two months later.

On January 27, People released a statement from an ABC spokesman which read: "After several productive conversations with Amy Robach and T.J. Holmes about different options, we all agreed it's best for everyone that they move on from ABC News. We recognize their talent and commitment over the years and are thankful for their contributions."

