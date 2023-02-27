Kate Hudson's son Ryder supported by famous mom, Goldie Hawn, and even Jennifer Aniston as he gives glimpse into college life The Glass Onion star's son is currently studying at NYU

Kate Hudson's eldest son, Ryder Robinson, has a long line of women – from his famous mom and grandmother to other major A-Listers – rallying behind him.

The eighteen-year-old has been adjusting to his first year living away from his home in Los Angeles, having enrolled as a freshman at NYU last fall.

He is the oldest of Kate's three children, his father being her ex Chris Robinson. She also shares Bingham, eleven, with Matt Bellamy, as well as Rani Rose, four, with her fiancé Danny Fujikawa.

Ryder took to Instagram to share a recent photoshoot he had done, posting a candid, black and white photo of him seemingly taken under a bridge, shot by a fellow classmate who's studying photography at NYU's Tisch School of the Arts.

Ryder kept the caption simple, just adding a talking sign emoji, but that didn't stop all of his famous family members and friends from gushing over the photo.

First and foremost, the two most important women in his life instantly complimented him, with his mom writing: "Is it weird that I'm proud of your hair," as his grandmother, Goldie Hawn, commented: "Yeah baby! Now that's a workout! Love you sooooo much!!!!" with a string of red hearts, heart-eyes, and applause emojis next to it.

Ryder seems to be enjoying life in New York City

It was nepo-baby central in his comments section, with Reese Witherspoon's son with Ryan Phillippe, Deacon Phillippe, who is nineteen, cheekily writing: "Fresh out of Writing The Essay."

Plus, that's not all, the one and only Jennifer Aniston supported the post by way of a like, and so did Leslie Mann, whose youngest daughter with Judd Apatow, Iris Apatow, Ryder dated last year.

Now that he is in NYC, Kate has had a great plus one for all of her events in the city

The pair were what nepo-baby dreams are made of, though they seemed to have called it quits recently, and Iris debuted her new relationship with photographer Henry Haber with a TikTok on Valentine's Day.

