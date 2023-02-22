Kate Hudson details how her 'daddy issues' prevented her from launching singing career The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress hesitated to follow in the musical footsteps of her biological dad, Goldie Hawn's ex-husband Bill Hudson

While Kate Hudson has established herself as a household name thanks to her acting, she says she admittedly longed for a career in music.

The star, 43, is finally set to release her yet-to-be-named debut album later this year. Opening up about the years-in-the-making venture, she revealed it was her dad Bill Hudson, a musician himself, who made her hesitant.

The actress has an estranged relationship with her father, who split from her mom Goldie Hawn in 1982. She and her brother Oliver Hudson were instead raised by Goldie's longtime partner Kurt Russell, who they affectionately call "Pa."

Speaking with Bruce Bozzi – a famous restauranteur with many Hollywood ties – on Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate opened up about the "daddy issues" that stymied her singing career.

"Earlier on in my career, I thought I would definitely [pursue] music," she explained, adding: "But then Almost Famous happened," arguably the film that kick started her acting career, and earned her an Oscar nomination for her role of Penny Lane.

She then explained that she struggled with the idea of following in her estranged dad's footsteps, fearing she would fail at it.

The star previously went viral over her rendition of Ariana Grande's 7 Rings

"Later, I kind of rejected it because, [I thought] as you do when you're dealing with daddy issues, I don't want to connect to that part, because that's my dad," she said.

Kate added: "If that one connection I had to him, I failed miserably at, it would be devastating to me," admitting: "I wasn't ready for that."

Kate has been working on an album for nearly a year

Now she has come around – she told Jimmy Fallon she has been working on songwriting since she was nineteen – and believes it would be a big regret if she didn't launch her music career.

"I just thought that would be one of my great regrets. I have no expectations," she told the late night host during a December appearance, adding: "I just want to put a record out, and so I'm doing it. And I'm really proud of it. I can't wait."

