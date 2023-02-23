Kate Hudson 'so close' with two ex-husbands following 'hard' splits The Glass Onion star is now engaged to Danny Fujikawa

Any breakup is difficult, but Kate Hudson has explained how she really feels about her two splits with her ex-husbands Chris Robinson and Matt Bellamy – and it's not what you'd expect.

The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days actress married Chris in 2000 when she was 21, and they welcomed a son called Ryder, now 19, before getting divorced seven years later. She then wed Matt in 2011, with whom she shares son Bingham, 11, but they separated in 2014. See Kate's reaction to Ryder's first tattoo below...

Reflecting on her past relationships during an appearance on the podcast Table for Two with Bruce Bozzi, Kate admitted that although ending her marriages were "hard" decisions, she said she ultimately knew "we'd all be happier."

"As hard as the decisions were in my life, and the depth in which I felt like I had failed relationships and family, with my partners throughout those years – whether it be Chris or Matt – I knew it was the right thing to not be in those relationships.

Kate was married to Chris Robinson for seven years

"I knew that we'd all be happier," the Glass Onion actress said, adding: "It's a choice; you either stay in them, wondering what your life would have been like if you would have left them or [you] choose to leave."

She continued to co-parent her children with her exes, with whom she has maintained "close" relationships. "I'm so close with my ex, Matt, Bing's dad. Like, I love him so much, and [we're] exactly where we were supposed to be, you know? I think he feels the same way about me," she said.

The actress said she is "so close" to her second husband Matt

Kate hasn't let her previous relationships change her outlook on marriage. She is currently engaged to Danny Fujikawa, father to her daughter Rani Rose, four, and she admitted she can't decide between hosting a big or a small wedding, but she does know she wants it to be abroad.

"I’m excited to plan a wedding, and I go back and forth between a small wedding and a large wedding," she said, before clarifying: "There’s, like, two sides to me: the big bash or the small, intimate wedding. I think somewhere in there I’m going to come up with both."

Kate continued by describing it as "an adventure."

"It’ll totally be a destination wedding. It’ll be such an adventure that people will really want to have to come to show up. To me, those are always the most fun weddings. Like, if you really want to be there, you’ll be there," said the Fool's Gold star.

