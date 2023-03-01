Emily Andre's rare pregnancy throwback photo with Peter sparks fan reaction

Emily Andre rushed to Instagram to wish Peter Andre a happy birthday on Tuesday, delighting fans with a flurry of loved-up selfies with her husband of seven years.

The NHS doctor, who recently jet-setted to Dubai with her husband, two children, and Peter's children Princess and Junior, looked unreal in a lime-green dress in one of the photographs. Take a look at her scene-stealing outfit for a dinner in Dubai in the clip below...

Other snaps showed the couple catching rays on the beach and enjoying date night, but the sweetest photo of all was a snapshot of the couple during Emily's pregnancy.

Emily leaned into Peter as she awaited a pregnancy scan in hospital, looking radiant as she exposed her baby bump in a crop top and black leggings.

"Happy birthday to my lovely lovely hubby. It’s your 50th birthday and your 11th since we’ve been a couple! Time truly flies when you’re having fun. Thank you for everything you do for our family, we all love you so much," the star penned in the caption.

Emily looks radiant in the pregnancy photo she shared on Instagram

Emily's adorable post sparked a flurry of sweet messages from her doting fans, who were quick to comment on her rare pregnancy snap.

"Are you having another baby???" asked a fan, confused by the photo. "Absolute couple goals. Big love. And Happy Birthday to Peter," wrote another, while a third fan penned: "You two are adorable together. What a lovely family you have raised."

Emily shared this adorable snap for Theo's sixth birthday

Despite the questions raised by fans. Emily's pregnancy photo appears to be a throwback photo from when she was pregnant with Theo or Amelia.

Everything Emily and Peter Andre have said about having another baby

In an exclusive chat with HELLO!, Emily revealed that she has always wanted three kids, while Pete has always wanted five – meaning if they added another member to their family, they'd both reach their respective dream numbers of little ones.

However, the star said having another child isn't on her agenda just yet, as she feels she's "nailing it" in her career at the moment.

Emily and Peter welcomed their first child together in 2013

The pair first met in 2010 when Peter was treated for kidney stones by Emily's father and went public with their romance two years later.

The couple revealed they were expecting their first child together in the summer of 2013, and Peter popped the question just a few days before Emily gave birth.

