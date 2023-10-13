There must be huge excitement in the Andre household right now as singer Peter Andre and his GP wife Emily Andre are expecting their third child together.

Peter, 50, who first found fame with his hit Mysterious Girl in 1996, met Emily, 34, in 2012 and they married in 2015. The couple share four children in their blended family: son Theo, seven, and daughter Amelia, nine, and Peter's daughter Princess, 16, and son Junior, 18, from his marriage to Katie Price.

While Peter and Emily often share photos of their older children on their Instagram pages, any pictures featuring Amelia and Theo hide their faces to protect their privacy.

See 13 rare photos of Peter Andre's four children below…

The Andres' baby news

Congratulations to Peter and Emily who are set to welcome another baby soon!

Peter shared the news on his Instagram page, writing: "We are delighted to share the news with you all. A new addition to our family in 2024. The kids are so excited. So are we."

Peter Andre and Emily's family snap

A lovely picture of Peter and Emily with their four children. Emily wrote: "Couldn’t have wished for a better birthday than with my favourite people. Love you all xxx @peterandre @officialjunior_andre @officialprincess_andre."

Birthday cuddles for Emily Andre

The sweetest photo of Emily witrh her son Theo. The doting mum posted: "Happy 6th birthday to my lovely little Theo. Such a kind and caring boy We are so proud of you! Love you so much xxxxx @peterandre."

Sister time for Peter Andre's daughters

Aw, we love this snap of sisters Princess and Amelia playing football in the garden together. Peter captioned the photo, "Sisters", along with a heart emoji.

Family night out for Peter and Emily

© Photo: Getty Images

Peter, Emily, Junior and Princess looked seriously glam at the Pride of Britain Awards in 2021 at London's Grosvenor House Hotel. We loved the ladies' chic dresses and the guys' smart suits.

Peter Andrew and daughter Princess

© Photo: Instagram

Dad Peter shared this sweet snap with his Instagram followers, writing: "Can I be more proud of you my daughter? Btw, I don’t know what she did to this picture, but one thing's for sure, she is NOT wearing makeup. And damn you made me look good. Anyways, love you so much @officialprincess_andre."

Hampton Court fun for the Andres

© Photo: Instagram

The famous family enjoyed a day out at Hampton Court Palace in the spring.

Peter wrote: "Absolutely wonderful day at Hampton court. So nice to be out and see people and be with family. Amazing. Love you England. Believe it or not Junior stayed at home to revise for his exams.......I know."

Dad and Junior larking around

© Photo: Instagram

What a fun photo! Peter has a laugh at home with son Junior, telling his fans: "You’ll be carrying me soon son..... @officialjunior_andre."

Brother and sister hugs!

© Photo: Instagram

Aw, what an adorable photo of Junior and Amelia. Peter captioned the snap: "The love between these two is awesome :)) @officialjunior_andre and Amelia."

Christmas time at the Andre house

© Photo: Instagram

Peter, Emily, Amelia and Theo looked so festive in this photo outside their home in 2020.

The star wrote: "There’s no better way to get into the festive spirit than enjoying The Snowman with your family! This year, we’re joining The Snowman Winter Window campaign to encourage families across the UK to create their very own magical window and raise money for children’s hospice charities @chestnuttreehouse and @togetherforshortlives."

Peter Andre and son Theo get arty

© Photo: Instagram

A rare snap of Peter with his youngest son, Theo, as they celebrated the 75th anniversary year of Thomas & Friends and International Friendship Day.

The singer said: "Hundreds of children around the UK, including Mills and Theo, have drawn a picture of themselves with their best friend, and all of these pictures have been used to form this incredible image of Thomas by @nathanwyburnart. What a way to bring friends together! #ad."

Emily Andre has some son time

© Photo: Instagram

A very rare picture of mum Emily with her son Theo as the pair played doctors. Peter said: "Hmm wonder what he wants to be when he’s older. Dr Theodore James sounds kind of cool I think."

Amelia visits a farm

© Photo: Instagram

Such a cute snap! Young Amelia has fun feeding a goat some milk on a day out. Peter wrote: "Now Amelia’s turn :))."

