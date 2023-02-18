Peter Andre celebrates 50th birthday with ultra-glamorous wife Emily, 33, and kids The Mysterious Girl singer jetted off to Dubai with his wife Emily

Peter Andre is currently living it up in Dubai ahead of his 50th birthday. The singer jetted off with his wife Emily and his children, Princess, Junior, Amelia and Theodore, to celebrate the milestone birthday in the Middle Eastern heat.

During a series of evening celebrations, Peter was presented with a surprise birthday cake featuring a triple-tiered design, a coating of turquoise frosting complete with polka dots, decorative palm trees and the words 'Happy 50th Birthday,' inscribed on a white banner across the front of the enormous sweet treat.

The star posed behind the cake, alongside his wife Emily who looked lovely in a printed, tie-dye mini dress featuring an off-the-shoulder neckline and ruffled detailing. While the faces of Emily and Peter's kids Amelia and Theodore were blurred out for privacy, Princess and Theodore, whose mother is Katie Price, smiled sweetly beside their father.

Peter Andre celebrated his birthday with his family in Dubai

The Andres have been enjoying stays at the unique and luxurious 5-star Anantara World Islands Dubai resort, as well as the Royal Atlantis. Luckily for us, Peter has been sharing many glimpse into his luxury family getaway via social media.

In one clip shared to Instagram, he wrote: "What a way to start celebrating my birthday (not until 27th). Thank you so much Emily and Claire for organising this for me. We have got so much to show you over the coming days. Here’s a little teaser of what we’ve been up to so far at the @anantaraworldislandsdubai."

The star shared glimpses into his holiday with his wife Emily

"Thank you to @onthebeachholidays for making me head of summer holidays. Also Thank you to the wonderful @Emirates for looking after us on our flight out here. @dr_emily_official @clairepowellcan."

The family jetted off to the Middle East for two weeks of bliss

Fans adored the wholesome insights. "Enjoy your Valentine's vacation!" one wrote, while another said: "Have the best time guys you deserve it." A third added: "Have a fabulous birthday," and a fourth penned: "Aww Peter this is a beautiful video, hope you have the best time on holiday xx."

