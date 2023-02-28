Emily Andre steals the limelight in figure-hugging mini dress The Andre family jetted off to Dubai

Emily Andre's wardrobe is teeming with gorgeous frocks – and her vibrant lime-green mini dress is certainly no exception.

The star – who recently jetted off to Dubai – unveiled her bold outfit in a new Instagram post featuring her husband, Peter. In the loved-up snapshot Emily looked sensational in her zany figure-hugging number which featured an asymmetrical neckline and a snug waistline for the ultimate date night look.

The mother-of-two, 33, wore her raven tresses down loose and finished off her glam get-up with a sophisticated beauty blend featuring fluttery eyelashes, defined brows and a slick of glossy peach lipstick.

As for accessories, Emily let her outfit do the talking, opting to wear a simple pendant necklace and a pair of stud earrings.

Emily looked flawless

Emily's jaw-dropping photo featured in a carousel of photos shared to celebrate the Mysterious Girl hitmaker's milestone 50th birthday.

Paying tribute to her husband, Emily penned in her caption: "Happy birthday to my lovely lovely hubby. It's your 50th birthday and your 11th since we've been a couple!"

She continued: "Time truly flies when you're having fun. Thank you for everything you do for our family [red heart emoji] we all love you so much xxxxxxxx."

Emily penned a sweet tribute

Fans and friends adored Emily's touching tribute, with one writing: "There is something very special about you two. Peter really does look truly happy, as do you Emily," while a second gushed: "Happy birthday to our wonderful Peter… Gorgeous pics."

"Happy 50th Peter and you look amazing, have a lovely day with your beautiful family," noted a third, and a fourth added: "What a gorgeous photo. Pete certainly looks younger than he used too… the right woman and total happiness will do that."

The couple tied the knot in 2015

This isn't the first time Emily has won us over in the style stakes. Only last week the doctor debuted a standout silky white mini dress complete with the most stunning floral applique detail.

Oozing glamour, the celeb teamed her date night dress with block nude heels and a classic chain shoulder bag. Perfection!

