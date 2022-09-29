Peter Andre speaks candidly about 16-year age gap with wife Emily The couple share two children together

Peter Andre has spoken out on the 16-year age gap between him and his wife of seven years, Emily.

The Mysterious Girl singer was commenting on recent photos showing TOWIE's James Argent, 34, on holiday with his 18-year-old girlfriend, Stella Turian, when thoughts turned to his own marriage.

WATCH: Peter Andre's wife Emily reveals drastic room makeover for son Theo

Writing in his column for new! magazine, Peter admitted: "Age is a different thing to different people. On paper things can look a certain way but I think it depends how you are with the person.

"I don't think I've ever felt an age gap between us and when you see us together you wouldn't feel there is."

There's a 16-year age gap between Peter and Emily

Noting that he will be 50 next year – "a young 50" – Peter continued: "I have a lot of time for Arg and I was happy for him when I saw that he has a new girlfriend.

"There has been a lot of talk about the fact there is a 16-year age gap between them as Arg is 34 and Stella is 18, This is actually the same gap as me and Emily.

The couple have been married since 2015

"I can't comment on anyone else's age differences, but I know at the start of our relationship a lot was said, but now I'm in my 40s and Emily is in her 30s no one ever says anything."

Peter and Emily first met in November 2012, when he was rushed to hospital in excruciating pain, suffering from kidney stones.

It was Emily's father, consultant urologist Ruaraidh MacDonagh, who operated on Peter.

They share two children together, Amelia and Theo

The star had been due to appear at the Plymouth Pavilions when he got sick; not one to let his fans down, Peter went back to perform at the venue, when he was introduced to Emily. Their relationship officially begun in July 2012.

The couple welcomed their first child, daughter Amelia in January 2014, and went on to marry in July 2015 at Mamhead House, Exeter. Their son Theo was born in November 2016.

