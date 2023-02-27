Stacey Solomon's babies Rose and Belle melt hearts in cute pink outfits The Loose Women panelist shares three children with Joe Swash

Loose Women star Stacey Solomon looks like she's in baby girl heaven right now with her daughters, Rose, one, and her newborn baby Belle.

The mum-of-five shared a new video on her Instagram Stories on Sunday showing her adorable little girls both in pink outfits, as Belle napped on the sofa beside Stacey and Rose looked at a book on the floor.

WATCH: Sisters Rose and Belle twin in pink!

Rose wore a white top and tights with a baby pink pinafore dress over the top, while sleeping Belle was dressed in a coordinating pink babygrow. What a pair of gorgeous girls!

Belle sleeps while Rose plays

Both babies were equally cute in the clip, with Belle lying in the classic 'arms up' newborn sleep pose, dummy in mouth, and Rose having a ball flicking through the children's book Welcome to Hinch Farm, by Stacey's good friend Sophie Hinchliffe, aka cleaning guru Mrs Hinch.

Stacey wrote: "Rose is obsessed @mrshinchhome. It's kept her entertained while the boys are watching the boring football. So I'm very grateful."

The adorable baby Belle

A few days earlier, Stacey shared some precious photos of baby Belle on her Instagram page, writing: "Oh Hello Beautiful Belle. The most special two weeks of you Belle… Today all the boys went back to school & Belle had lots of awake time. I think she was wondering where all the noise and craziness had gone. I felt like I got some time to properly see her & talk to her today. I love these days when they start to open their eyes more & really look around and begin to show you little bits of who they are and the adventures to come."

Mrs Hinch commented: "Oh Her little hand and eyes, so pure, the most beautiful picture I ever did see."

Stacey, Joe and newborn daughter Belle

Stacey and her husband Joe Swash welcomed Belle on 7 February and shared their happy baby news with the world just a few days later.

Belle joins Stacey and Joe's blended family of six: Stacey's sons Zachary, 14, and Leighton, 10, from previous relationships, two-year-old Rex, Rose, one, and Joe's son Harry, 15.

