Stacey Solomon reveals relatable parenting first with baby belle

Mother-of-five Stacey Solomon took to social media on Tuesday, to share the most hilarious parenting first with her newborn Belle.

Taking to her Instagram account, the Loose Women star, 33, showed the challenging process of getting her beautiful three-week-old daughter Belle her passport photo taken - and she had to call for backup!

WATCH: Stacey Solomon attempts to get baby Belle's passport photo

Captioning a video from inside a photobooth, Stacey penned: "I'm actually full on sweating in this booth. It's IMPOSSIBLE. And we have her passport appointment tomorrow [laughing emoji] send help," alongside a second laughing face emoji.

Stacey's dad Dave came to the rescue!

In one of the photos Stacey shows in the clip, Belle can be seen wailing away, and in another she was looking away from the camera.

The adoring mother then showed how she solved the issue - calling her dad Dave for help with his camera - which allowed the former X-Factor star to get the photo taken from the comfort of her stunning Essex home, Pickle Cottage.

Belle and Rose have the sweetest relationship

Captioning a photo of her beaming dad above his granddaughter, who was perfectly poised on a pillow, she wrote: "Thank goodness for Dave [praying emoji]. I rang my dad in the end, I didn't want to take it at home because I thought it would be easier to do in the post office where they can check if it's wrong [laughing face emoji]."

Stacey also added a GIF which read "Dad," in swirly white letters alongside a red love heart.

The hilarious parenting moment follows a sweet update from the ITV star who, on Monday, showed Belle in a heartfelt moment with her older sister Rose.

In the adorable photos – which were shared to Instagram – Stacey's little girls were photographed enjoying a sweet bonding moment whilst they napped.

Rose, one, looking as adorable as ever, dressed in a cotton white sleepsuit embroidered with pink flowers, while baby Belle looked so sweet in a cosy knitted blanket.

Alongside her precious snapshots, Stacey, 33, wrote: "My heart [white heart emoji] Belle & Rose forever & always…"

