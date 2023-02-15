7 heart-melting photos of Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash's newborn baby Belle Stacey and husband Joe Swash share two daughters and a son together

Loose Women's Stacey Solomon is currently in that blissful newborn bubble with her baby girl, Belle, who she shares with husband Joe Swash.

The TV star couple welcomed their daughter at home and shared her beautiful name with their Instagram fans on 13 February, a few days after her birth. Since then, the doting mum and dad, who have six children between them, have posted a number of adorable photos of baby Belle on their social media.

WATCH: Stacey is radiant with her newborn daughter

Loading the player...

We've rounded up seven super-sweet pictures of their newborn daughter here…

Stacey Solomon welcomes her baby girl

Stacey announced the news of her daughter's birth with this heartwarming snap, telling fans: "She’s Here [heart emoji]. Our beautiful daughter born at home with all of your brothers and sister ready to snuggle you forever and ever. You literally flew into our world… And none of us can quite believe your thick dark head of hair that we just can’t get over.

WWe can’t believe you’re here. Welcome to the world beautiful girl, thank you for the last few months in my tummy, we can’t wait to love you forever and ever we are so grateful we get to be your family."

Aw, a wonderful photo of mum and daughter! Just look at Belle's beautiful eyes gazing up at her mummy – totally adorable.

MORE: Stacey Solomon breaks tradition with third child with Joe Swash - fans react

Stacey Solomon and Joe Swash cuddle their newborn baby

We love this loving picture of Stacey and husband Joe holding baby Belle together. They both look so happy.

Stacey Solomon announces her daughter's name

The former X Factor star shared this photo on her Instagram page to reveal her daughter's pretty name.

She wrote: "Belle. Our little Belle. Our beautiful, delicate baby girl. Who will forever remind us of the bluebells that are about to bloom as you bring the spring with you into the world… And a little special connection to your Rose. To the moon and back Belle. Forever and always."

What a stunning picture of the sweet Belle. "I just can't. My heart," wrote Stacey. "If I could bottle her smell."

MORE: Stacey Solomon reveals huge surprise at home birth of her baby girl

Stacey Solomon's baby meets her siblings

Stacey shared this cute snap of baby Belle with her sister Rose on Valentine's Day. She captioned it: "Rose is so in love with her little sister."

How precious is this photo of tiny Belle with her big brother Zachary, who was keeping his mum company on a night feed? He looks like he adores his little sister.

Like this story? Sign up to the HELLO! Family Hub newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.