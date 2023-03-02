Jerry Seinfeld's rarely seen son is so grown-up as he hits milestone birthday – see photos The Seinfeld star is a proud dad-of-three

Jerry Seinfeld and his wife Jessica couldn't have been more proud as they witnessed their son Julian exit his teenaged years.

The two took to social media to celebrate their middle child turning the milestone age of 20, with Jessica sharing some photos of their rarely-seen son.

Jerry's son Julian turned 20 on March 1

The pictures showed off the handsome college student, who attends Duke University, delivering an easy smile while posing for photos, looking quite like a combination of both his parents.

Jessica shared a touching message alongside her photos, writing: "Happy 20th Birthday to @julianseinfeld! Your work ethic enables you to balance a heavy college course load with a job you love.

"Your sharply tuned BS detector suffers not one fool. The moral high bar you set for those around you keeps us all in line. You chose your friends wisely, and treat them all like family."

She continued: "You are such a phenomenal and gorgeous human being. Your goodness is greatness, especially in this world today. I love you, my sun." You can check out more celebrity dads with lookalike sons in the video below.

Jerry also sweetly commented: "We love you so much, Jules. Happy Special Birthday this year!!" while Julian simply dropped a few heart emojis for his mom.

Ali Wentworth also gushed: "Happy Birthday @julianseinfeld how are you 20????? I met you as a baby! And now you're a powerhouse! What a human! Let's celebrate."

Jerry and Jessica, who tied the knot in 1999, are also parents to 22-year-old daughter Sascha, and youngest son Shepherd, who will turn 18 this year.

The renowned comic opened up to Us Weekly in 2019 about raising his children, saying: "We just try to build decent human beings.

The couple are doting parents to three kids

"We're not trying to beat them over the head that they have to give back. … The only way to really do it, we believe, is by doing it yourself and modeling it and hopefully they follow."

