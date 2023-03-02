Christina Aguilera's lookalike daughter is following in her mom's footsteps - see photo The Genie in a Bottle hitmaker is a mom to her daughter Summer and son Max

Christina Aguilera's adorable eight-year-old daughter, Summer, has been gifted the creative gene.

The singer rarely shares photos of her children, but on Wednesday, she couldn't help but share insight into her family life - and her daughter looks just like her.

Christina gave fans a glimpse into parenting while on the road, and it appears Summer is following in her mom's footsteps with her creativity.

The little girl was captured drawing a picture of Christina on stage with the crowd cheering her on. In the image, Summer was sitting on the floor in the middle of the empty arena, getting to work on her creation.

"It’s moments like these that truly make what I do worthwhile," the star wrote. "Making new memories around the world with my family and seeing my daughter capture her experiences in her own creative way has been the greatest reward."

Christina also added a close-up of Summer cozied up on an airplane with pink glitter in her hair and a kid's temporary tattoo on her cheek.

Christina took her daughter on tour with her

She shares her daughter with her fiance, Matt Rutler. Christina is also a mom to her son, Max, 15, whose dad is Jordan Bratman. Christina was married to the music producer from 2005 to 2011.

Last year, she opened up about being a mom and her hopes that her children will grow up to be "free".

Admitting she has a rebellious streak of her own, Christina told People: "I've always, always wanted my kids to just be their happiest best selves, whatever that means to them, I will always support it."

Christina shares her daughter with her fiance Matt Rutler and has a son from her marriage to Jordan Bratman

She added: "Every child is different — I've definitely learned that, everything from education-wise to their personalities and what their interests are."

And so, Christina has promised to back them on whatever path they decide to follow. "I really think it's important to hone in on helping them figure out what that is," the mom-of-two continued.

"Giving them all the resources and support they need in order to feel OK and comfortable within themselves and to explore who they are and what they're about."

