Matthew McConaughey's kids look so much like their parents in rare appearance with Camila Alves The Brazilian model's outing with her kids comes days after a terrifying experience aboard a Lufthansa flight

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves' two eldest kids are so grown up, and already making appearances at star-studded events.

After a recent harrowing experience aboard a Lufthansa flight, Camila has made it to Paris safely, and as she joined the many stars, influencers, and creatives attending Paris Fashion Week, she brought her kids along with her.

The actor and model, who tied the knot in 2012 after six years together, have three kids, Levi, 14, Vida, 13, and Livingston, ten.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey reveals bizarre family tradition

Loading the player...

MORE: Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's son has a major haircut as big brother shows support

The oldest two tagged alongside their mom for the Stella McCartney runway show, which presented the Womenswear Fall Winter 2023-2024 collection, and was held at Manège de l'Ecole Militaire on March 6.

The two teenagers proved they know a thing or two about attending glamorous events and dressing the part, and they truly dressed to the nines.

MORE: Matthew McConaughey highlights son Levi's surfing injuries in daring photo

Levi, who is a carbon copy of his actor dad, donned a matching plaid tracksuit layered under a white shacket, while his little sister, who of course is her mom's duplicate, donned a white dress with a Yoshitomo Nara cartoon printed on it.

The Alves-McConaughey bunch looked fabulous and perfectly coordinated

Meanwhile, their mom looked boho chic in white trousers, a matching cropped blazer left open to reveal a black sports bra under it, paired with snakeskin boots and a wide-brimmed hat.

DISCOVER: Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her

DISCOVER: Miranda Lambert displays huge body tattoo inside stunning $3.4m home

Their appearance comes just days after Camila and Matthew experienced a terrifying moment aboard a Lufthansa flight due to turbulence on March 2nd.

Camila had two perfect plus ones

The couple were passengers on a flight traveling from Texas to Germany that was suddenly diverted to Virginia’s Washington Dulles International Airport after passengers were injured when the plane dropped several feet in the air.

Sharing the harrowing details later on her Instagram, Camila wrote: "On flight last night, plane dropped almost 4000 feet, 7 people went to the hospital, Everything was flying everywhere."

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.