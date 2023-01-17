Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves celebrate son Livingston's birthday with rare photo The Oscar-winning star is a father of three

Matthew McConaughey and wife Camila Alves were able to celebrate the holiday season with not just a slew of festivities, but also a couple of birthdays.

The pair's daughter Vida recently turned 13, and their youngest, son Livingston, hit a big milestone, marking his 10th birthday just before the new year. They also have a second son, 14-year-old Levi.

Camila marked the occasion with a photograph of the newly minted ten-year-old she shared on her social feed over the weekend.

The picture saw him blowing out the candles of his themed ice cream cake while wearing a crown that sported a two-tiered cake with the family Christmas tree in the background.

Camila wrote alongside it: "December 28th was Livingston's birthday!!! All he wanted to do was go to Altitude, the trampoline park in Austin, and eat ice cream cake!

She sweetly added: "May your heart, my son, maintain its simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily and for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!"

One fan gushed: "He has your parenting to thank for that. Well done you guys," while another said: "Livingston knows what matters," and several others inundated them with birthday messages.

Fans rarely get to see a glimpse of the three children, as Matthew and Camila prefer to keep them away from the spotlight.

However, they do provide the occasional glimpse into their lives as parents, and a photograph shared way back in August showcased just how much the three had grown.

Camila simply posted a picture of the three standing with one hand on each other in a line at the beach, going from youngest to eldest, and she even captioned the photo: "9, 12, 14," and many quickly deemed the shot "beautiful."

