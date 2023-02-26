Matthew McConaughey's time at home with Camila Alves and three kids captured in latest photo The How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days star flexed some new skills

Matthew McConaughey and Camila Alves certainly know how to make the best of their time spent at home parenting their three children.

That was put on display in the latest photo that Camila shared, featuring her famous husband and their two sons, Levi, 14, and ten-year-old Livingston.

And the shot featured one of the hallmarks of quarantine parenting, that being the at-home haircut, which the youngest of their kids was on the receiving end of, courtesy of dad Matthew.

As the actor chopped away, Livingston flashed a nervous side-eye, while elder Levi, presumably done with his own cut as he stood just sporting swim trunks, watched on.

The family dog even got in on the action, standing below the concentrating Matthew, as Camila captioned the sweet candid moment with: "Then this happened…"

Fans loved the sight of their family life, as one wrote: "To sit on the chair is because they trust daddy," while one of their friends joked: "We can add hairstylist to Matthew’s resumé! Liv’s expression is so funny!"

Matthew treated his kids to an at-home haircut

The celebrity couple, who have been married since 2012, are also parents to their daughter Vida, who turned 13 just before the start of the new year.

Camila recently provided a glimpse into another family moment that took place before the new year, that being for Livingston's tenth birthday celebration.

She marked the occasion with a photograph of the newly minted ten-year-old blowing out the candles of his themed ice cream cake while wearing a crown that sported a two-tiered cake with the family Christmas tree in the background.

"December 28th was Livingston's birthday!!!" the caption read. "All he wanted to do was go to Altitude, the trampoline park in Austin, and eat ice cream cake!"

Livingston recently hit the milestone age of ten

She sweetly added: "May your heart, my son, maintain its simplicity as you grow in this complicated world!! You challenge me and teach me daily and for that I am grateful! What a blessing you are!"

