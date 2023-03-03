Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's son has a major haircut as big brother shows support The model and actor share three children together and now live in Texas

Camila Alves and Matthew McConaughey's youngest son, Livingston, has undergone a dramatic transformation after having his long locks cut off.

The ten-year-old was photographed having his beach waves snipped by his famous father as his brother, Levi, 16, watched on.

The image was shared by their model mom, who captioned the photo: "Then this happened," followed with a series of emoji hearts.

The little boy looked nervous as hair piled up on the floor and even the dogs were watching on.

While Livingston looked adorable, fans weren't sure about Matthew's ability to cut hair as it did appear a little lopsided.

They commented: "Oh noooo! Not the dreaded 'dad haircut'," and, "Why o why - Matthew has many talents - but I guess haircuts isn’t one of them."

Matthew's son looked nervous as his dad cut his long hair off

Others couldn't get over the striking similarities between the boys and their dad and wrote:

"The apple doesn't fall far from the tree... the jawline of his oldest son is just like his father," and, "What beautiful hair! He still looks great! What a beautiful family."

The family relocated from Hollywood to Texas in 2021, and are loving life in his home state.

Camila opened up about their decision to leave California and said: "We lived in Malibu for many years and having the paparazzi outside our door every day - every single day - when that becomes your normal, you don’t realize how much that’s actually affecting the things you do until you actually leave and get out of it."

Matthew and Camila's chilren have grown up so much

She added: "The kids get to have a private way of growing up. So, from that perspective, it was very important."

Both Camila and Matthew are hands-on parents to their sons and their 13-year-old daughter, Vida, too. The Oscar winner spoke about being a dad to Town and Country in 2020.

"I'm more consistently the yes guy," he confessed. "Sometimes loving your kids means giving them just what they want. Other times, it means tough love. Affluent people can give their kids everything they want, but they're not usually going to get what they need. Loving a child is a lot harder if you really give a damn."

