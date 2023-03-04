Gwen Stefani shares 'incredible' news as fans rush to congratulate her The singer is married to Blake Shelton

Gwen Stefani has had an incredible 12 months. Not only is she preparing to welcome another baby into her family, but she's also celebrating a huge anniversary!

The Don't Speak singer took to Instagram on Friday to share the news that it has been a year since she launched her makeup brand, GXVE Beauty. Gwen - whose lookalike sister-in-law is an ambassador for GXVE - shared a reflective post that showed photos of her "building the brand" before teasing that another huge announcement is on the way.

WATCH: Gwen Stefani's GXVE Beauty line is a huge hit with fans

Loading the player...

The images included a younger Gwen having her makeup professionally applied before showing promotional photos of her modeling GXVE's signature red lipstick.

Other pictures included Gwen with her "GXVE community", her most recent mascara launch, and a teasing last photo with the tagline: "Can you guess what's next?"

The caption on the post read: "1 year ago today GXVE was born. Where performance meets play — we created high-payoff, artistry-level formulas for makeup lovers who want to express their creativity & individuality through makeup.

"For those who love to experiment, play, then wash it all off and start again. For those who aren't afraid to turn up the volume. Thank you to our community for an incredible year - we can't wait for what's to come."

GXVE Beauty marked its first anniversary on March 3

Fans rushed to congratulate Gwen and her team on their amazing accomplishment, with one responding: "Congratulations, Gwen on your success... sooo excited for the future of gxve!!"

A second said: "Happy Birthday! Can't wait to see what the next year brings!!!" A third added: "The best makeup ever, obsessed! Happy 1 year birthday, excited for more products and the future!!!"

Gwen revealed her beauty venture back in March 2022, wowing in multiple head-turning outfits including a netted dress that featured a daring thigh-split.

GXVE includes lip glosses, lipsticks, and a recently launched mascara

Posting a video on Instagram of herself modeling her debut collection, Gwen was her own best advertisement as she wowed with her signature bold red lip and winged eyeliner.

"Before the music, it was makeup. Bold color. Formulated clean. Highly pigmented makeup. Elevated classics. Performance that won't miss a beat. Me, you, yours," the tagline on the clip read.

Captioning the post, Gwen shared her excitement over the launch, writing: "So excited to FINALLY share GXVE with you!!! almost 4 years in the making … u can now get it online @sephora @sephoracanada, and in stores on March 10th. I can't wait for you all to have it!! gx."

