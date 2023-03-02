Matthew McConaughey highlights son Levi's surfing injuries in daring photo The Dallas Buyers Club star is a proud dad nonetheless

Matthew McConaughey is a proud dad. The Oscar winner, 53, praised his eldest, 14-year-old Levi, and his ability to keep fighting the elements.

The beach-loving actor shared a new photograph of Levi's back, covered up in bandages that hid the many scratches and cuts he'd suffered while surfing.

Matthew showed off his son's injuries obtained while surfing

The Dallas Buyers Club star termed them "surf souvenirs," a show of his son's strength while tackling the waves, and fans agreed.

One of them commented: "All the fathers, 'That a boy', all the mothers, 'poor baby'!" while another said: "Some of my fondest memories of my youth are the stories that end up with me gettin' bumps, scrapes and bruises lol, this is rad."

MORE: Matthew McConaughey celebrates wife Camila Alves with beach vacation photo

TRENDING NOW: Charles Spencer shares new post as Harry and Meghan's eviction is confirmed

A third added: "Ouch! That must've hurt. The sea bed is literally like a cheese grater sometimes," while a fourth quipped: "Better his back then his face.... waterman earning his salt!"

Matthew and wife Camila Alves, who have been married since 2012, will often share snippets of their time off-duty with family. Check out the video below providing a glimpse of one of their family traditions.

WATCH: Matthew McConaughey reveals bizarre family tradition

Loading the player...

Levi, who has two younger siblings, ten-year-old brother Livingston and 13-year-old sister Vida, recently appeared in another candid family snapshot.

His mom Camila posted a shot of the two brothers with their dad, with Matthew giving their youngest an at-home haircut.

MORE: Matthew McConaughey gives rare insight into his children's reaction to devastating tragedy

ALSO POPULAR: Gal Gadot barely covers up in glowing snapshot from bed

As Matthew chopped away, Livingston flashed a nervous side-eye, while elder Levi, clad in swim trunks, watched on.

The family dog even got in on the action, standing below the concentrating Matthew, as Camila captioned the sweet moment with: "Then this happened…"

The actor gave his two sons a haircut at home

Fans loved the insight into their family life, as one wrote: "To sit on the chair is because they trust daddy," while one of their friends joked: "We can add hairstylist to Matthew's resumé! Liv's expression is so funny!"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.