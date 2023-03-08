Ricky Martin looks identical to teenage sons in incredible unseen photo Ricky Martin's teenage sons Matteo and Valentino are 14

Livin' La Vida Loca singer Ricky Martin is father to four children, including 14-year-old twins Matteo and Valentino, as well as daughter Lucia, four, and son Renn, four, who were born nine months apart via surrogates.

All of Ricky's children are adorable, but his teenage sons Matteo and Valentino bear an uncanny resemblance to their musician father, with the same dark eyes and chiseled features. See the below video to see the similarities...

WATCH: Ricky Martin posts video of his twin sons

Whenever the 51-year-old shares photos of his teenage children on social media, his fans go wild in disbelief that his kids are so grown up, with many wowed by how much the boys look like their father.

The resemblance was more noticeable than ever when Ricky posted a throwback of himself aged 12, when he looked indistinguishable from his offspring.

Ricky Martin (R) and his teenage son (L) look uncannily similar-

The megastar shared this his eldest sons take after him in lots of ways – and not just in their looks. The teens join their dad on video shoots as well as on surfing trips, with photos from a father-son surf day delighting Ricky's followers.

Ricky Martin posted this photo of his sons during a surf trip

"They are so big!" one fan marveled, while another wrote: "Very similar to Ricky Martin when he was that age, very handsome!!"

In Ricky's latest update on his sons, he shared a photo of Valentino sporting a dark mustache and wet hair with shaggy bangs falling over his eyes.

Ricky Martin's son Valentino is so grown up

Ricky's fans were quick to react to the rare photo, and they weren't the only ones who couldn't believe he is now dad to a teenager, as the singer captioned the image: "Baby no more #myson #Tino 14 years old."

A fan commented: "Ricky Martin's sons already have a beard and a mustache??? I am so old." A second responded: "Not possible, they were babies yesterday."

Ricky Martin and his sons as babies

The children have spent much of their life on the road with Ricky, with their father sharing that the twins first joined him on tour when they were just four years old.

