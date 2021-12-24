Ricky Martin's husband Jwan Yosef pays heartfelt tribute to daughter Lucia Ricky and his daughter celebrate their birthday on the same day!

Ricky Martin is a doting father to four children, and he even shares the same birthday as his daughter Lucia, who he and husband Jwan Yosef welcomed back in 2018.

DISCOVER: Meet the LGBTQ mums and dads and their adorable children: Elton John, Ricky Martin, Cynthia Nixon and more

And to mark the special occasion, Jwan shared a series of photos and clips of Ricky with their young girl as they celebrated at the beach. The Livin' La Vida Loca singer looked like the dream dad as he walked hand-in-hand with his daughter, who was dressed in an adorable swimsuit while he styled out some daring swimwear, and also held her in his arms.

Loading the player...

WATCH: Ricky Martin plays with his daughter in the ocean - and it's adorable

In one adorable clip, Lucia rang towards the King of Latin Pop and he picked her up and span her around before heading out into the ocean with her in his arms.

READ: Ricky Martin shares heartfelt tribute to husband in rare post

MORE: Ricky Martin shares his top beauty secrets with fans

Jwan had a heartwarming tribute to two of the special people in his life, as he wrote: "Today is a double JOY, my most incredible husband @ricky_martin turns 50 and my daughter Lucia turns 3.

"You have been a ray of light for the past 5 decades and here's to another 50 years of complete LIGHT."

He added: "I love YOU forever and always hayati." Hayati is an Arabic word that roughly translates as 'life'.

Ricky accompanied daughter Lucia to the beach

A lot of fans were left speechless by Jwan's romantic words, and they commented with strings of heart emojis.

SEE: Ricky Martin celebrates Pride month with gorgeous family shoot

READ: Ricky Martin reveals sweet details about family life after coronavirus lockdown

Meanwhile, many more shared birthday wishes for both Ricky and Lucia.

Alongside their daughter, the pair also share son Renn, two, as well as Ricky's twins, Matteo and Valentino, who were welcomed via gestational surrogacy back in 2008.

Ricky has been open about wanting to expand his family

The singer often keeps his personal life out of the spotlight, and it's very rare to see photos of Lucia and Renn, with Ricky's twins making some sparse appearances.

MORE: Ricky Martin leaves fans in suspense as he teases 'secret project'

SEE: Ricky Martin looks unrecognisable after shaving off iconic beard

The She Bangs hitmaker married Jwan back in 2018, with the pair meeting each other and getting engaged back in 2016.

The Puerto Rican singer revealed to Ellen DeGeneres at the time, "Instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something.' I said, 'I want to spend my life with you.' And he was like, 'What is the question?' [I said] 'Would you marry me?'"

Read more HELLO! US stories here

Like this story? Sign up to our newsletter to get other stories like this delivered straight to your inbox.