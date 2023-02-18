Ricky Martin's rare photo of lookalike son, 14, has fans saying the same thing The Livin' La Vida Loca singer has four children

Ricky Martin rarely shares photos of his four children on social media – but when he does, they always spark a huge reaction, and his latest of his son, Valentino is no different.

The 51-year-old left his followers in disbelief when he posted a photo of the 14-year-old on Friday – and the resemblance to his famous dad is uncanny! Valentino can be seen sitting in a chair while appearing to get a haircut, sporting a dark mustache and wet hair with shaggy bangs falling over his eyes.

Ricky's fans were quick to react to the rare photo, and they weren't the only ones who couldn't believe he is now dad to a teenager, as the singer captioned the image: "Baby no more'#myson #Tino 14 years old."

One fan replied: "Excuse me!!!!!!! I can't believe it! What a big one." A second said: "WOW! Doppelgänger! Time goes so fast."

A third added: "Ricky Martin's sons already have a beard and a mustache??? I am so old." A fourth responded: "Not possible, they were babies yesterday."

Ricky's son looks so grown up

Alongside Valentino and his twin Matteo – who were born via gestational surrogacy back in 2008 – Ricky is also a dad to daughter, Lucia, four, and son Renn, also four, although he and his sister are nine months apart.

Ricky shares his children with his husband, painter Jwan Yosef. The couple met through Instagram in 2016 and spent several months talking online before Ricky finally made the trip to London to meet Jwan in person.

That same year they got engaged and in 2018 they secretly married.

Ricky and Jwan with their twin sons

Speaking to Ellen DeGeneres about their engagement at the time, Ricky revealed: "Instead of saying, 'Will you marry me?' I said, 'I got you something.'

"I said, 'I want to spend my life with you.' And he was like, 'What is the question?' [I said] 'Would you marry me?'"

Confirming they had tied the knot in January 2018, Ricky told E! News: "I'm a husband. I'm a husband… we've exchanged vows and we swear everything, and we signed all the papers that we needed to sign. Prenups and everything."

