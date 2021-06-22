Ricky Martin isn't just the King of Latin Pop, he's also a doting father to four children, including twin sons Matteo and Valentino, 12.

Ricky prefers to keep his family out of the spotlight, but the star does sometimes share rare glimpses into his home life, and he delighted fans with some pictures of his twin boys.

Ricky appeared to be going on a fun day out with his sons and husband Jwan Yosef as they all sat in a car with Ricky up front and Jwan and the twins in the back.

In a small clip, Ricky made a peace gesture, which was repeated by Valentino, but Matteo didn't seem to notice as he continued glancing out the car's window.

The Livin' La Vida Loca singer did manage to get his son in shot later, but this time it was Valentino who was keeping his head down.

The 49-year-old is also a father to daughter Lucia, two, and son Renn, one, and on Father's Day, Jwan shared a playful picture of Ricky with some of his children.

In the adorable snap, Ricky was tussling with Valentino, while Lucia climbed all over the pair, and it was clear from the huge on Ricky and Valentino's faces that the unit was having a great time.

The family headed out on a day out

Fans fell in love with beautiful snap and flooded the comment section with strings of heart emojis.

Back in April, the She Bangs singer jetted off and he took a snap with Valentino while on board his luxury jet.

The singer wore a pair of stylish sunglasses and a plain black T-shirt, and his son wore a similar T-shirt alongside a patterned face mask and white cap with an orange logo on top.

And he recently made the most adorable confession about his family life during an appearance on the Ellen DeGeneres Show.

"[Lucia is] two years old and she knows it. She runs the house," he told Ellen, adding that his daughter was a big fan of the Netflix cartoon, CoComelon, even though she forbade the him from singing the theme tune.

Matteo and Valentino are both 12

"She loves CoComelon so I was singing with her, and she said 'no no no daddy'. She doesn't let me sing," he laughed.

The children have spent much of their life being on the road with Ricky, and the 49-year-old shared that they first started touring with him eight years ago when the twins were four which has been "amazing".

However, Ricky admitted that the past year was often filled with "anxiety," although his mom joining the family for lockdown helped.

"We were really in lockdown because my mom was with us. We were warm and cozy...sometimes there was anxiety, but we're doing really well. Kids are amazing," he added.

