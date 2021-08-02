Christine Lampard has opened up about her young family and how life has changed since the arrival of her baby boy Freddie in March.

The star has been married to former footballer Frank Lampard since 2015 and together they are also parents to daughter Patricia, who will be three in September. Frank is also a dad to two girls, Isla 14, and Luna, 15, from his previous relationship with Elen Rivas.

Asked how it felt welcoming a baby boy into the mix, 42-year-old Christine told the Mirror: "It's brilliant. He's a very happy little being, so far, thankfully. Freddie settled beautifully into our life.

"He's very easygoing and just sits there and stares and smiles a lot. Really, that's it! He’s just brilliant. And Patricia has been very good with him, as well. She's been very loving. So life hasn't changed for her at all, which is also nice. So we feel very, very blessed with him, I have to say. I don't take any of it for granted."

Christine welcomed baby Freddie back in March

Christine also revealed husband Frank's reaction to having a little boy. "Frank's very, very used to being completely, utterly outnumbered," she shared.

"He goes to work for the male companionship and then back home it's completely female and that's just what it's been for a long time. He was very excited when we found out we were having a boy.

The star also shares daughter Patricia with husband Frank

"Having said that, we were utterly convinced we were going to have a girl. We just didn't think boys would ever be in our world. But he just adores him, just saying the words 'boy' and 'son', it's almost like an alien language to us."

The TV star was then asked the prospect of expanding their family even further. "No, I don't think so," she said.

Christine and Frank have been married since 2015

"Freddie was a beautiful little surprise. To be honest, I think I'm done with surprises. I think we're very lucky to have the two of them. We're very content, we really are."

