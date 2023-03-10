Loose Women's Christine Lampard shares rare insight into outing with her children The ITV presenter is married to Frank Lampard

Christine Lampard may often be seen on our TV screens, brightening up our day. But earlier this week, she put some time aside to take her children on a fun day out.

On Friday, the Loose Women star, who is married to former footballer Frank Lampard, shared a sweet video from her trip to Disney On Ice – no doubt accompanied with her children, Patricia, four, and Freddie, who turns two this month.

Take a look at what Christine and her kids got up to in the video below...

"Just brilliant! Thank you @jakkidoodles @disneyonice #disneyonice [snowflake emoji]," she wrote across the clip.

The ITV star is a proud parent to Patricia and Freddie with her football manager husband Frank, as well as being step-mum to Frank's two girls, Isla, 15, and Luna, 17.

Christine, 44, occasionally shares posts into her family life – and last month, she delighted fans when she shared a series of snaps to mark her birthday with her kids.

Christine shared this lovely image with her two kids on her birthday last month

"Blooms and balloons today! Feeling very grateful [hands together emojo] Thank you for all the birthday love," she said.

Back in August 2021, Christine opened up about her brood and told the Sunday Telegraph that baby number three is not in the plan: "No, no, no. I have a beautiful girl, a gorgeous boy. I'm not pushing my luck," she divulged.

Christine then admitted how much she dreaded being questioned about children when she married the sportsman. She explained: "I did wonder if I would ever be able to get pregnant. I was asked that question so many times and I just felt uncomfortable. I felt if it was going to happen, it would happen, but if it didn't, then I would just accept that."

