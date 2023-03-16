Halle Berry's rarely-seen teenage daughter looks unrecognizable in new photos The actress is a proud mum to Nahla, 15, and Maceo, 9

Halle Berry has plenty to celebrate this week as her daughter Nahla turns 15. Taking to social media on Thursday, Halle wished her firstborn a happy birthday by sharing several photos on Instagram – and fans can't believe how grown up Nahla looks!

Pictured sitting outside, in one of the snaps Nahla can be seen relaxing at home with her brunette locks tousled about her shoulders. Dressed in a flannel shirt and a military-style hat, it looks like Nahla's already inherited her mom's chic sense of style.

Halle shared a new photo of Nahla on Instagram and she looks so grown up

Penning a heartfelt caption to accompany the photos, Halle wrote: "One of the greatest gifts the universe has given me is my daughter, Nahla. She is the sun that never fades and the moon that never wanes! Please join me in wishing her a happy 15th Birthday today! I love you sweet angel."

Sparking a major reaction from her 8.2 million followers, Halle's famous friends were also quick to celebrate the milestone. "Happiest of birthdays beautiful Nahla!!" replied Viola Davis, while Julianne Moore commented: "Happy birthday Nahla!"

While Halle has always kept her children out of the spotlight, on rare occasions she has given fans a glimpse into their family life in Malibu. Back in March 2020, the John Wick star posted the cutest video of her son Maceo as he attempted to walk in her heels – click the video below to watch the adorable moment!

Halle also opened up about motherhood in a 2019 interview, telling Instyle: "Being a mom is the best job, but my kids don't care about who I am outside of this house. My daughter got a sense of who I am from friends at school.

"And this is funny, for the last year, my son has been saying my full name really loudly in public like, 'Halle Berry, can you pass me the ketchup?' It's just so embarrassing! He knows it gets a reaction from people, but he can't quite figure out why."

The actress rarely gives fans a glimpse into her family life in Malibu

She added that while she isn't the perfect parent, she always does her absolute best. "The only thing I want at the end of the day is for my children to say, 'You weren't perfect, you didn't do everything right, but you were a good mom,'" she said.

"One day they're going to grow up, and I don't want to be the mom who's crying because her kids left. I want to be the mom who says, 'Yes, girl, go fly. Go do you, do your life.'"

