Hoda Kotb's relationship with ex-fiance in wake of daughter's hospitalization The TV host was in a relationship with Joel Schiffman for eight years and they share two daughters together

Hoda Kotb has been through a very tough time recently with her daughter, Hope, being hospitalized which is explained in the video below.

But the star has been supported by her co-hosts, family and celebrity friends as she navigates the four-year-old's illness and there's someone else who would have been right by her side too.

While Hoda split from her fiance, Joel Schiffman, over a year ago, he has remained a huge part of the Today star's life, and their children's too.

Hoda sat down with HELLO! for an exclusive interview last year and opened up about their relationship and how they're co-parenting Hope and her sister, Haley, six.

At the time she discussed their plans for the holidays and said: "We have a really nice situation set up," as she talked about her partnership post-split.

"We will spend some time together and then Joel will spend some time just with the girls."

Joel is still very much a part of his children's lives

The former couple have done everything they can to ensure their girls' happiness isn't disrupted by the break up.

Speaking to People magazine, Hoda said last year: "“He’ll have a Saturday, and I’ll do the Sunday. We switch each week. He’ll take the girls and do some fun things, and I’ll take some quiet time.

"It’s a healthy mix, and the kids love it."

Hoda said they have two nannies and are always "very open about fixing things" so that everybody is content.

Hoda and Joel remain friends but are no longer romantically involved

Hoda and Joel were together for eight years and engaged for two when they called time on their romance.

"Joel and I have had a lot of prayerful and meaningful conversations over the holiday, and we decided that we’re better as friends and parents than we are as an engaged couple," she told her Today audience in January 2022.

The mom-of-two adopted both of her children and thanked Joel for encouraging her to do so.

