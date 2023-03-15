Keira Knightley's daughter Edie, 7, is full of sass in hilarious comment to mom The actress joined Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan

Keira Knightley is a doting mom to her two daughters – Edie, 7, and Delilah, 3 – whom she shares with her husband, James Righton. Away from the spotlight, the actress typically remains tight-lipped about her family, but on Wednesday she gave fans a rare insight into life with her little ones – and it couldn't be funnier.

Joining hosts Kelly Ripa and Ryan Seacrest for an interview on LIVE with Kelly and Ryan, the A-lister had everyone laughing as she revealed just how sassy her eldest daughter can be. Opening up about Edie's reaction to her role in the Pirates of The Caribbean franchise, Keira recalled her daughter's incredibly cheeky comment after watching it. Click the video below to find out what Edie had to say about her mom...

WATCH: Keira Knightley reveals daughter Edie's sassy comment

While she's been known to be private, it's not the first time that Keira has spoken about parenting her two daughters, Edie and Delilah. Back in April 2022, the British star caught up with People, where she explained that Edie couldn't be less interested in her Hollywood career.

"She is completely uninterested in seeing me in any way at all on television, which is completely fair enough," said Keira. "I think that's very healthy." She added: "I don't know that she ever will [be interested in my film roles], and that's fine. 'She's like, 'No. No. I'm fine.'"

The actress headed to LIVE with Kelly and Ryan on Wednesday

As for what her daughters do watch, it seems that they're a household of Disney fans. "Encanto is really big in our house. I mean, massive," Keira told the publication. "Even my 2-year-old can sing 'We Don't Talk About Bruno,' so there's a lot of Encanto."

Keira shares her two daughters, Edie and Delilah with her husband, James Righton

She continued: "I love what they're doing with [these films]. ... I cannot say how amazing it is now, the variety of female characters, and how they look and their skin color, and what different cultures they're coming from. I think all of that is so brilliant and so healthy. ... I think they're coming up with some really great stuff."

